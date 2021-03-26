I love Holy Week. It is my favorite time of year.
Every year, Christians around the world celebrate this very special week, following the events of Jesus’ last days and hours on earth. The week begins with Palm Sunday, as we lay our palms at Jesus’ feet as he enters Jerusalem as our Savior King. Then on Maundy Thursday, we follow Jesus to the Upper Room where he celebrated the Passover with his disciples for the last time and gave the Lord’s Supper for the first time.
On the Friday we call “good,” we sit in somber silence as we see our Savior die in the darkness, suffering our pain and our punishment in our place. We then return on Easter Sunday dressed in white to celebrate with lilies and Alleluias his miraculous resurrection.
Every day of Holy Week is unique. Every service is special. The music, the symbolism and the truths proclaimed lead us on a rollercoaster of emotions and self-examination — always pointing us back to Jesus and to the victory he won for us.
Last year, though, I struggled during Holy Week. The pandemic was just beginning. We didn’t know what was happening or what lie ahead.
Church was canceled. We recorded videos of each service, but it wasn’t the same. We couldn’t lay our palm branches in church. We couldn’t take Holy Communion together. We couldn’t place our nails in the cross on Good Friday (a longstanding tradition in our church).
We couldn’t share Easter smiles and hugs.
The whole week, I moped. I stressed. I missed those wonderful services. I had to work hard to not forget that the truths of Holy Week hadn’t changed. The joy of Jesus’ victory for us remained undiminished. COVID-19 cannot take that away.
Much has changed in a year. Life is slowly returning to a form of normalcy. We are once again able to go to church.
After all we’ve been through, the truths we hear during Holy Week should mean even more this year. Our fellow believers who died in the pandemic are now with their Savior enjoying the victory he won for them. In his amazing grace, God got us through this year. We survived 2020. In many ways, we came out stronger, wiser and more blessed.
We have much for which to give thanks.
Our Holy Week services this year should be especially joyful and overflowingly full. Having not been able to celebrate Holy Week together last year, you would think people would make every effort to attend all the services offered this year.
I fear, however, that may not be the case. The sad truth is: The more you miss church, the less you miss church. Once you get out of the habit, it’s hard to get back into it. Time is a vacuum. Other things quickly get sucked into our Sundays. Like a lobster gradually boiling in a pot, we don’t even realize our faith is slowly starving and that Jesus is being pushed farther and farther back in our hearts and minds.
If you’ve gotten out of the habit, now is the perfect time to get back. Come and remember what your Savior has done for you. Come and celebrate the amazing truths of Holy Week.
Come and find in Jesus forgiveness, strength and peace.
If you know somebody who has gotten away from God or church, now is the perfect time to invite them. Share this article with them. Offer to give them a ride to church. Encourage them to get back into the habit.
Because Holy Week is coming, and this year we actually get to celebrate it together!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.