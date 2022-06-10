I have an earworm.
Don’t worry. My life isn’t in danger. I don’t need to go to the doctor. In fact, there is no medicine I can take for it.
An “earworm” is when you have a song stuck in your head. For the last two weeks, I have had a hymn playing over and over again in my brain. You probably have never heard of it. It isn’t well-known outside of Lutheran circles. When I was a kid, however, we would often sing it at the church where I grew up.
It’s called “I Walk in Danger All the Way.” If you have a chance this week, search for it on YouTube and give it a listen.
Written by the 18th Century Danish pastor, Hans Adolph Brorson, the first three verses of the hymn are strikingly grim: “I walk in danger all the way ... I pass through trials all the way ... Grim death pursues me all the way.”
Many people in our country right now are feeling that way. Within the last two weeks, crazed gunmen have attacked groups of people at an elementary school in Texas, a hospital in Oklahoma, and a church in Iowa.
In the last few years, mass shootings have happened at malls, bars, concerts and every type of school you can imagine. Churches in particular have become a favorite target of gun-wielding maniacs.
The events of the past two weeks have many people rightfully concerned. Debates rage about how best to protect ourselves — by allowing the population to freely arm and protect itself or by trying to limit the ability of evil men to acquire firearms.
You may feel strongly one way or the other, but the truth is that neither remedy can completely guarantee our protection. A crazy person could walk into your church, your school, your favorite restaurant or store tomorrow and open fire. They could kill multiple people before anyone even had a chance to draw a weapon in self-defense.
But then again, you could also get T-boned by a tow truck tomorrow. You could fall off your roof and break your neck. You could slip in the shower and crack your head open.
Around every corner lies a potential hazard or risk. We walk in danger all the way.
No matter how careful you are, no matter how many times you wash your hands, no matter how safe of a driver you are — whether you carry a concealed weapon or not — grim death pursues you all the way. We cannot foresee or protect ourselves from every possible danger. One way or another, we are all going to die.
The events of the past few weeks just make us more keenly aware of that truth.
As we face the dangerous and deadly realities of our world, though, Hans Brorson’s hymn reminds us of the comfort and hope we have as Christians. The last three verses confidently confess: “I walk with angels all the way ... I walk with Jesus all the way ... My walk is heavenward all the way.”
Yes, this world is fraught with danger. But God promises to send his holy angels to watch over us. Our Savior Jesus walks by our side every step of the way. Does that mean we will never suffer danger or disaster? No. God at times allows us to endure pains and problems to bring about his good plans and purposes for us.
Our ultimate hope and comfort, however, is that, because Jesus lived and died for us, we have a home waiting for us in the peace and perfection of heaven. In the end, what can gun-wielding maniacs, cancer, or even death do to us?
Our walk is heavenward all the way.
