I had prepared myself mentally. This wasn’t the first time I would break the news to a person that their family member had died, but this family was different.
They had endured a unique family dynamic. The daughter had suffered from a debilitating mental illness her entire adult life. She lived with her mother as an adult which often was a strain on both of them.
Recently, however, mom’s age and health caught up with her. She was hospitalized and then moved into a nursing home. Only a few weeks later, the daughter was found unresponsive in their home. She died a couple of days later in the hospital.
I knew mom was feeling guilty. When she first heard that her daughter was in the hospital, she broke down in tears – something her son had never seen her do before.
But now he and I would have to tell her that her only daughter was dead.
We met at the nursing home. The son was nervous and not sure how to handle the situation. I knew I would be the one to tell her.
As I often do, I played out different conversations in my head, trying to prepare myself for whatever reaction she might have. I wanted to make sure I had just the right words to say.
We sat down in the little room with mom. She looked at us curiously, wondering why both of us were there. There was no use in beating around the bush.
“Your daughter went to heaven yesterday,” I told her.
The tears began to flow and the regret could be heard in her voice. “I just wish I could have spoken to her one last time.” I tried to find the words to console her.
I reminded her of the forgiveness and heaven Jesus won for us. I reminded her of the faith God had planted in her daughter’s heart, despite her struggles. Even as schizophrenia wreaked havoc on her mind, it could not remove Christ from her heart. I described the family reunion of heaven waiting for us.
I could see, however, that she wasn’t hearing me. The hurt and regret overwhelmed her. But then her son spoke up.
“I don’t know if there is a word for being happy and sad at the same time,” he said, “but I am. I know this hurts, mom, but we have to be happy for her. She is free from her struggles. She is in heaven.”
And as he spoke, I quickly realized I needed to keep quiet – something that doesn’t come naturally to me. The son spoke softly and eloquently about God’s love for them and the heaven Jesus won for his sister. Through him, God spoke to his mother’s hurting heart.
Over the last few days, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about what the son said. Is there a word in English that captures that idea of being happy and sad at the same time? If there is, it would perfectly describe what we experience at a Christian funeral.
We feel the pangs of sadness. We miss our loved one. We feel regret for words unsaid or deeds undone. Yet, we also celebrate because we know they are in heaven because of Jesus. We know they are free from the pains and struggles of this world. We know we will see them again.
I still haven’t come up with the perfect word in English to describe those mixed emotions. Only one word really comes to mind.
Peace.
