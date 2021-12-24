When was Jesus born? That seems like such an innocuous question. The little children from our church know the answer.
“Jesus was born on Christmas,” they say confidently and boldly.
Much has been made over the years about how Dec. 25 isn’t really Jesus’ birthday. Most Christians know and readily admit that truth. Because Jesus’ actual birthday was never recorded, Dec. 25 was set centuries ago as the day to commemorate his birth.
What many people don’t realize is that we don’t know what year he was born either.
It’s not always easy to keep track of the years. Countless cultures and countries have tried to calculate years using major historical events as reference points – the flood, the Trojan War, the birth of Confucius, etc.
The way we count years in our world today began with a guy named Dionysius Exiguus. Dionysius was a 6th-century monk and scholar who tried to figure out what year Jesus was born. Then, based on his calculations, Jesus’ birth year was set as the reference point from which all other years were then counted.
The years before Jesus’ birth would be counted backwards and labeled as BC (Before Christ). The year of Jesus’ birth would be called year one and, together with all subsequent years, would be labeled AD (“Anno Domini,” which in Latin means, “Year of the Lord”). For example, we live in the Year of the Lord 2021.
There is one problem, though. Jesus most likely wasn’t born in year one.
According to the Bible, Jesus was born during the reign of King Herod the Great. Historical evidence seems to suggest today that Herod the Great died about 4 or 5 BC, which means that Jesus was actually born about four or five years Before Christ.
That shouldn’t shock us. Dionysius had to do his calculations some 500 years after Jesus was born without the help of modern scholarship or technology. He didn’t have the internet or even a calculator. No one can really blame him if he was off a year or two.
It shouldn’t worry us either. Our faith isn’t based on knowing the exact date of Jesus’ birth or death. Our faith is based on knowing that those dates truly happened.
Dionysius had it right. Jesus’ birth – his life, his death – are the defining moments of history. Everything that happened before and all the events which have followed meet at that one point in history.
The Apostle Paul wrote in his letter to the Galatians, “When the time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman” (Galatians 4:4). In the original Greek it literally says, “When the fullness of time came…”
The Bible is a historical record of how God worked all of time and history to bring Jesus into the world. God raised up and brought down the greatest empires of history. His hand guided the events we read about in our history books. God the Father worked all of time and history to bring his Son into the world.
And then, in the fullness of time, Jesus came.
It was no coincidence Jesus came during what later became known as the “Pax Romana.” It is no coincidence Jesus came during the one time in history in which most of the known world was connected by one empire and one language. It is no coincidence Jesus came when Herod the Great was king or Pontius Pilate governor or Caiaphas the high priest.
This was God’s plan from the beginning – his plan to save us and all mankind from the hell we deserve. We don’t need to know the exact day or year Jesus was born to understand that his birth – his life and death – are history’s defining moments.
They are our defining moments as well.
