What do you think of when you hear the word “sanctuary?” Maybe the “sanctuary cities” for undocumented immigrants, which have been in the news over the last few years? Maybe a bird sanctuary or a wildlife sanctuary?
For most people in the English-speaking world, a sanctuary is a safe place — a place where you can hide and be protected.
As a pastor, I rarely think of those things when I hear the word “sanctuary.” You see, the word “sanctuary” originally had nothing to do with protection or a safe place. The word “sanctuary” literally means “a holy place.”
For centuries, a “sanctuary” was a temple. A “sanctuary” was a church. Even today, the room in a church where a congregation worships is still called the “sanctuary.”
So how did a word for a church or temple come to mean a place where people could hide or be protected? In ancient times, a temple was often a place where refugees could go and be safe. Criminals could not be arrested in a temple.
Even through the Middle Ages, the same was true for Christian churches in many parts of Europe. A church was a place you could run to when threatened. A church was a place a criminal or enemy soldier could go and be protected from those looking to lynch them. A church was a safe place.
Is your church a sanctuary? I hope and pray that it is a “holy place” where God’s word is preached, people are baptized and the Lord’s Supper is celebrated. Your church is rightly considered a “holy place.” It is God’s house where you can worship him and sing his praises.
But is your church a safe place? I am not referring to whether you allow undocumented immigrants, the abused or the downtrodden to find physical or legal refuge in your church building. I am referring to whether your church is a place where afflicted souls and spiritual criminals can find refuge and protection.
One of the great lies of the devil is that church is for good people. Church is for those who have their lives together. Church is for saints. We, as Christians, can sometimes give the impression that if you want to go to our church you must achieve a certain level of morality or look a certain way or say just the right things.
I once heard a wise pastor say, “Church is not meant to be a museum of saints, but a hospital for sinners.”
Church is supposed to be a place where the broken, disenfranchised and hurting find forgiveness in Jesus. Church is supposed to be a place where we can find help and encouragement from God’s word and God’s people. Church is supposed to be a safe place for sinners.
That doesn’t mean that as churches we say sin is OK. Love means pointing out behaviors that are harmful. It means acknowledging that the root of all our problems is the sickness of sin in our hearts.
But we point out the sickness of sin in others as fellow patients in the same cancer ward. We too are sick with sin. We point out the sickness of sin in others so that we can show and share the wonderful medicine of the forgiveness and heaven which Jesus won for us. Because that is why we exist as Christian churches — to be a sanctuary in every sense of the word.
