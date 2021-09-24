“It figures.” “What else can go wrong?” “Why does this keep happening to me?”
There are times in our lives when we throw up our hands in frustration and say those very words. You may have found yourself saying them in the last few weeks or months. I heard many of those same words again this last week as Tropical Storm Nicholas suddenly appeared in the Gulf of Mexico, headed directly for us.
Why does this keep happening to us? First the pandemic, then the election, then the protests, then the riots, then the tragic mess in Afghanistan. The COVID-19 numbers in our area right now are through the roof. I have a member who is struggling to breathe right now in the COVID-19 unit at the hospital. I lost a good friend to COVID-19 this last week.
And now we have another hurricane headed right for us? Really? What else can go wrong?
At times in our lives, it feels like everything is going wrong. It feels like every day brings more bad news. It feels like God is punishing us or just doesn’t care.
God has given us a lot to deal with as a country in the last couple of years. You also may have suffered a number of personal tragedies during that time. My friend who just passed away from COVID-19 has a granddaughter who has lost numerous other family members in the last few years, including five of her own children in a terrible fire.
I can only imagine she has asked herself on more than one occasion, “Why does this keep happening to me?”
Have you ever noticed that when bad things happen to us — when we are hurting or depressed or frustrated — an antenna goes up in our heads? We often don’t even realize it. Suddenly, every problem, every negative, every single thing that could possibly go wrong in the future pops up on our radar.
When we are tired and frustrated, we tend to only see the bad. We let every little problem feed our negativity. Without realizing it, we are looking for things to go wrong and then throw up our hands in exasperation when they do.
What I am saying is not meant to diminish the pain you may feel or to deny that at times God does allow multiple trials in a person’s life over a short period of time. Sometimes when it rains, it really does pour.
But what helps at those times is to first recognize our tendency to only see the negative when we are tired and frustrated. When you are in pain or hurting, understand that your heart and mind will at times lead you to see only the bad.
The way to fix our negative radar is to put up our positive antenna. Open your eyes. Even in the middle of trouble and tragedy, God has showered you with innumerable blessings. For every negative in your life, there are countless positives. It’s just that sometimes they are hard to see. Sometimes we simply don’t want to see them.
There was a hurricane headed straight for my home last week, but it changed course. We got only a few drops of rain. The grandmother and five children of my friend all died knowing and believing in Jesus as their Savior. They are in heaven right now. Through faith in Jesus, you have heaven waiting for you where there will be no more COVID, no more wars, no more political strife.
When your radar only seems to find the pains and problems — when it feels like everything in your life is bad — open up your eyes. Open up your Bible. See all the good God has given you.
Even in the hardest times, we have more blessings than we can count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.