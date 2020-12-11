One of my absolute favorite Christmas movies of all time is “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell. “Elf” is the story of an orphan boy named Buddy who as a baby crawled into Santa’s toy bag on Christmas Eve. Santa then unwittingly took Buddy to the North Pole where he was adopted by one of the elves. As an adult, Buddy returned to New York City to find his birth father. After a strange series of events, Buddy found himself working in the holiday toy department at Gimbels Department Store.
On his first day, the manager of the department announced that the following day, Santa would be coming to take pictures with the kids. Buddy went berserk. “Santa!” he cried out like an excited 4 year old. “I know him. I know him. Santa’s coming!”
The next day, Santa came to Gimbels. But it wasn’t really Santa. It was a guy dressed up like Santa. Buddy was heartbroken and angry. The Santa was an impostor. “He’s a fake. He’s a fake,” Buddy yelled to the children. “You sit on a throne of lies,” he whispered angrily to the fake Santa. He then pulled off the Santa’s beard, leading Santa to attack him in front of the kids, as mayhem ensued.
On a sunny Sunday afternoon 2,000 years ago, Jesus entered Jerusalem riding on a donkey surrounded by a parade of pilgrims praising him and laying palm branches on the road in front of him.
Like Buddy the elf, they were giddy with anticipation. Many of them believed Jesus was the Messiah, the promised Savior of the Old Testament. But there was a problem. Most of them thought the Messiah was coming to free them from the hated Roman Empire which ruled over them. They thought the Messiah would be an earthly king who would establish a new Israeli Empire.
So they were excited when Jesus arrived in Jerusalem. The time had finally come. The Messiah was finally here.
But those giddy crowds which joyfully received Jesus on Palm Sunday quickly turned on him just five days later. After his arrest by the Romans, the people realized Jesus wasn’t the kind of Savior they thought he was going to be.
He wasn’t going to free them from the Romans. He was a fake. He was a fraud. “Crucify him! Crucify him!” they cried out in anger.
We are now in the time of the year known as Advent. During the season of Advent, we as Christians prepare our hearts and minds for Christ’s coming at Christmas.
For many people, however, the excitement of Christmas is simply the beautiful music, the funny movies or getting together with the family on Christmas Eve. You and I know that Christmas is about much more than that.
Yet even when we remember that Christmas is about Jesus’ birth, we can still fall into the trap those people did on that first Palm Sunday. They were looking for an earthly king, one who would make their lives better here on earth.
Sometimes we think the purpose of the church is simply to help us deal with the stress of our jobs or to fix the problems in our marriages. We think that God’s main goal for us is to make our lives better here on earth.
Though God does offer and give us help for this life, that isn’t why Jesus came.
Jesus was born in Bethlehem and rode into Jerusalem to do one thing: to die — to suffer God’s anger and punishment for all of the dumb and dirty things we do every day. Jesus came in order to free us from sin and hell. He came to win for us a home in heaven.
Jesus is no fraud. He did exactly what he came to do.
And when we remember that, this becomes a very emotional time of the year. We are now in the season of Advent. Christmas is coming.
Get excited like Buddy the elf. Tell everybody you can.
“Jesus is coming! And I know him!”
