Human nature loves to find scapegoats — somebody or something we can blame for our problems or to whom we can direct our anger when we don’t know who else to blame. We blame the government, the president, liberals, conservatives, the media, guns, illegal immigrants, our mothers-in-law and the Dallas Cowboys.
When we are angry, we feel like we have to find somebody to blame, and we call those people “scapegoats.”
But do you know where that term “scapegoat” comes from? It actually comes from the Bible. In Leviticus 16, God told the Israelites to pick two goats to be used on the Day of Atonement. One was to be killed and its blood sprinkled in the temple to make “atonement” for their sins. The punishment of sin is death. Blood had to be shed, but God allowed a substitute to be sacrificed in their place.
The High Priest would then take the other goat and place his hands on that goat’s head. He would announce that all of the sins and guilt of God’s people were now on that goat. The goat would then be led out of the city and driven into the desert, far away from God’s people.
That goat became known as the “scapegoat.”
The two goats from the Day of Atonement were really two parts of the same promise. They were a package deal. The Day of Atonement was all about sin and forgiveness. God provided a substitute to pay the price of the people’s sins — to die in their place. Then he showed them what he had done with their sins by sending the other goat far away. As King David wrote, “As far as the east is from the west, so far has [God] removed our transgressions from us” (Psalm 103:12).
Two small goats, however, couldn’t really pay for the sins of God’s people. They were simply pictures pointing ahead to the true GOAT who was to come.
When people today use that term “GOAT,” they are usually using it as an acronym — the “Greatest of All Time.” Michael Jordan is the GOAT. Tom Brady is the GOAT. Tiger Woods is the GOAT. They are the best to ever play their given sports.
But there is truly only one GOAT: Jesus. He is the whole package. He is actually both goats in one.
This week, on the Friday we call “Good” we see the Lamb of God die our death. Blood had to be shed to pay for the ugly things we have thought, said and done in our lives. Blood had to be shed for all of the times we have failed to love as God has loved us.
Sin had to be punished, but God provided a substitute. He sent his Son who shed his blood on the altar of the cross for us, as our substitute, in our place.
“The Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all” (Isaiah 53:6).
Jesus is our ScapeGOAT. He took the blame for our lies and our lust. He took the blame for our drunkenness and dirty deeds. He took the blame for our failures and folly. God the Father took his anger for all of our ugly sins and directed it at his Son.
And because he did, we are forgiven forever. Our sins have been separated from us as far as the east is from the west. Jesus “atoned” us. Our sins separated us from God, but Jesus made us “at one” with him.
That is why Good Friday is so good. Good Friday is our Day of Atonement. Good Friday is the day Jesus won for us forgiveness.
Good Friday is the day he became our ScapeGOAT.
