Last week, Betty White would have turned 100 years old. America’s favorite Golden Girl and seller of Snicker’s didn’t quite make it. As reported by national and international news outlets, White died on New Year’s Eve, just two and a half weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
Another death occurred on Dec. 31, 2021, as well. The national and international news, however, did not report about it. A grandmother from my church called me late that night — just minutes before midnight — to tell me that her 7-month-old granddaughter had suddenly died. Young Cataleya was born with a twisted intestine, which the doctors never diagnosed. On Dec. 31, the intestine snapped, filling her body with deadly poison.
Neither Betty White nor little Cataleya lived to see the year 2022 here on Earth.
I am assuming that, if you are reading this article, you find yourself somewhere in age between young Cataleya and Betty White. Their deaths should serve as a reminder that to none of us is it guaranteed that we will live to see the year 2023.
Unless Jesus comes first, you are going to die one day. I am going to die one day. Together with taxes, that is a certainty. And, though the deadline to pay your taxes is clearly announced ahead of time (April 18 if you were wondering), your deadline here on Earth is not. We do not know how many more days, weeks, months, or years we have left on this planet.
In Psalm 90, Moses prayed to God, “Teach us to number our days aright,” Psalm 90:12.
Moses wasn’t asking God for help with math. He wasn’t asking God to help us count how many days we have lived. He was asking God to help us understand that our days here on Earth are numbered.
To number our days aright means understanding that we are going to die one day.
To number our days aright means recognizing that we don’t know how many days we have left here on earth.
To number our days aright means living every day as if it were our last.
It does not mean, however, that we live every day in fear of death. We number our days aright here on earth knowing that we have an eternity waiting for us in the happiness of heaven. Jesus lived 33 years on this earth and died on a dark Friday to win for you forgiveness for all of the times you have not numbered your days aright – for all the time you have wasted and all the days you have squandered. You are forgiven completely through faith in Jesus. You have a forever home waiting for you in heaven because of him.
But that perspective changes how we look at our time here on earth. It changes how we live each day. We live, not focused on the here-and-now, but on the hereafter.
We live for him who lived and died for us. We make the most of every day, knowing it could be our last.
As we look ahead to this new year before us, may God help us to number our days aright. We don’t know how many more days we have left here on earth. Through faith in Jesus, however, we do know that we have forever waiting for us in heaven.
Live every day this year with that perspective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.