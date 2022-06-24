I’ve lost my Apple Watch.
Now, to be clear, I’m somewhat confident I will find it. I haven’t had time yet to thoroughly search my office, bedroom, or car. It has to be around here somewhere.
At this moment in time, however, I do not know where it is. The lingering thought that I may not find it does cause me some level of anxiety.
I really don’t want to tell my wife that I lost it.
This last week, however, I had a conversation which helped me put my lost watch in perspective. I spoke with a woman who told me she has lost much more. Almost two years ago, she lost her husband to cancer. Already this year, she hast lost both a brother and sister to COVID-19.
We’ve all lost someone. I’ve lost all four of my grandparents. I’ve already lost a handful of childhood friends and schoolmates. As a pastor, I’ve lost many members and friends over the years.
Though their deaths have caused me sadness and heartache — though I miss them dearly — I actually don’t like saying that I’ve lost them.
The Apostle John was the last living apostle. God had allowed him to see old age. Yet, in his twilight years, he was forced to witness a terrible persecution of the Christian Church by the Roman government. He himself was forced to spend his last days in exile on a small island called Patmos.
While on the island, God allowed John to see a series of visions which he was to write down and share with the seven churches of Asia Minor (what is today Turkey) who were also suffering terrible persecution. The letter he wrote to those seven churches we now know as the book of Revelation.
The Christians in Asia Minor were being beaten and arrested. Many of their friends and family had already been lost — killed because of their faith in Jesus. It was a time of great fear and sadness in the Church.
At one point in his visions, John saw “the souls of those who had been slain because of the word of God” (Revelation 6:9). They were safe in heaven. They were wearing the white robes of perfection. They were told to wait “a little longer” until they would be reunited with their fellow believers.
In other words, they weren’t lost. God knew right where they were. They were with him. They were safe. They were enjoying the peace and perfection of heaven.
In the Hebrew language — the language of the Old Testament — the word death literally means “separation.” Death separates. First and foremost, it separates our bodies from souls, but it also separates us from one another.
We can’t see our loved ones who have died. We miss them terribly, but we don’t have to be afraid. They aren’t lost. They aren’t dead. They aren’t wandering alone in the darkness.
Because Jesus suffered the sting of death for us and rose triumphant over the grave, all those who believe in him will live even though they die (John 11:25,26). Jesus won forgiveness and a place in heaven for all people. All those who die in faith, live with God in heaven.
I miss my grandparents dearly. I miss my friends and family who have died. But I’m not worried about them. They aren’t lost.
Unlike my Apple Watch, I know exactly where they are.
