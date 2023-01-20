Some of history’s greatest stories have memorable beginnings.
“A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.”
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
“Call me Ishmael.”
Our story, the story of mankind, also has a memorable beginning.
“In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth” (Genesis 1:1).
Our story begins in a garden. Our story begins with two people, Adam and Eve, whom God created in his image – perfect and holy.
But our story quickly took a tragic turn. Adam and Eve listened to the lies of the devil. They disobeyed God. They ate of the forbidden fruit.
God knew what they had done. They knew what they had done. They knew that they deserved God’s punishment. They deserved to die. They deserved to go to hell.
So they hid.
But God loved Adam and Eve so much he went and found them. He made a promise. One day, a descendant of the woman would come and crush the head of that old serpent, the devil. The descendant of the woman would destroy the power of the devil and rescue all mankind from the death and hell we deserve. But that Savior would have to suffer and die to save us.
Sometimes we like to blame Adam and Eve for bringing sin into the world. If they hadn’t eaten that fruit, we wouldn’t be born sinful.
It’s all their fault.
But that’s when we need to remember that we are the authors of our own tragedies. Every day, like Adam and Eve, we have the choice between doing what is right and doing what is wrong, and every day we too make poor choices. We have no one to blame but ourselves. Like Adam and Eve, we deserve God’s punishment.
Thankfully, God kept his promise. Eve’s great, great, great, great … grandson, Jesus, came and suffered the punishment we deserve in our place on the cross. By suffering our punishment in our place, Jesus crushed the devil forever and rescued us from the tragic end we deserve in hell.
Even though our story has a truly tragic beginning, we have the happy ending of heaven waiting for us because of Jesus.
If you have a chance this week, read for yourself the very memorable beginning of our story in Genesis chapters one through three.