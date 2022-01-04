“Why did God lie to me?” asked the heartbroken mother.
“Doesn’t God promise in the book of Proverbs, ‘Train a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not turn from it?’” (Proverb 22:6).
Her son had just died of a drug overdose. Though she brought him to church every Sunday when he was a boy – though she had tried diligently to raise him up in God’s Word – he had turned his back on God years before.
“Why did God lie to me?” she asked with tears in her eyes.
Or how about these wise words from Proverbs? “My son, do not forget my teaching, but keep my commands in your heart, for they will prolong your life many years and bring you peace and prosperity” (Proverbs 3:1,2).
Yet, Billy Joel seemed to have it right. The good often die young. Many faithful believers have lived lives full of strife and poverty. Many faithful Christians have died young.
Critics of Christianity often point to verses like these to prove that the Bible isn’t true. Many a Christian has felt their faith challenged by them.
Was the grieving mother right? Did God lie to her?
To answer these questions, we need to understand an important principle in interpreting the Bible: know the context. The book of Proverbs – as with other “wisdom” literature of the Bible – is not a book of promises per se. Wise, old King Solomon wasn’t giving us an instruction manual, that if followed, guaranteed you peace, prosperity and a long life here on earth.
The book of Proverbs contains the spiritual observations and encouragements of the wisest man who ever lived. Proverbs are axioms. They are general truths. They are never hard and fast rules.
A stitch in time doesn’t always save nine. The early bird doesn’t always get the worm.
But they usually do.
Deep spiritual truths are found in Solomon’s proverbs. When you bring up your children in the training and instruction of the Lord, good things usually happen. The Holy Spirit works through his Word and sacraments to plant and water faith in their hearts. Your children are guided, chided, and strengthened in the way they should go.
But in the end, they have the choice. Some children who have been afforded every opportunity in a Christian home, still turn away from the faith. That doesn’t make God a liar. It doesn’t negate the truth of the proverb.
Generally speaking, children raised in Christian homes have a much better chance of being Christians as adults and living a Christian life than those not raised in Christian homes. Is it always true? No. It is simply a general principle.
The same is true for the proverbs which speak of peace, prosperity, and a long life. Generally speaking, those who work hard, live right, and follow God faithfully avoid many of the unhealthy choices which often bring about conflict, poverty, and a shortened life.
Yet, sometimes God allows believers to suffer conflict and poverty to bring about good in their lives or the lives of others (Romans 8:28). Sometimes he takes believers home to heaven at a young age. In the end, isn’t that an even greater blessing than a long life in this sin-stained world?
As you begin this new year, I encourage you to take some time to read through the book of Proverbs in the Bible. As you do, though, remember the context. Proverbs are not promises. They are not hard and fast rules.
They are the sage spiritual advice and deep spiritual observations of the wisest man who ever lived.
