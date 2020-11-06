When I was 8 years old, there was a toy I wanted for my birthday. It was called “Domino Rally.”
“Domino Rally” was a set of hundreds of multicolored dominoes which were created to make elaborate domino mazes or designs. The set came with bridges, loop-de-loops and other cool accessories to create these intricate designs. Once all the dominoes were in place, you would push the first domino and create an amazing chain reaction, as all the dominoes fell one by one.
Well, my parents did buy me a “Domino Rally” set for my birthday. It was awesome. I loved putting up those dominoes and making elaborate designs. At times, though, it was a bit frustrating, because I would have almost all the dominoes in place when I would accidentally bump the table or knock one domino down, and they would all come crashing down.
It’s called the “domino effect,” a chain reaction — one domino leads to another.
King David had it all. God had made him king of Israel. God had given him victory over his enemies. Everybody loved David. Men wanted to be like him. Women swooned.
David had everything a man could ever want. But then, one spring, instead of leading the army as he always did, David stayed behind to enjoy the trappings of his success.
One night, he couldn’t sleep.
He took a walk on the roof of his palace which overlooked the city. From there he saw a beautiful woman bathing. He lecherously took in the show. That was the first domino.
Then David sent a servant to find out who she was. She was Bathsheba, the wife of Uriah the Hittite, one of David’s fighting men. That didn’t stop David. He had her brought to him and they had sex. That was the second domino.
Then came the message: “I’m pregnant.” David sent for Uriah to come home and give a report on the war. He hoped Uriah would go home, sleep with his wife and no one would ever discover what he had done. But Uriah refused to go home to his wife. If his fellow soldiers couldn’t go home to their wives, he wouldn’t go home to his.
So David sent Uriah back with a secret message to the general. “Attack the city recklessly. Put Uriah on the front line so he dies.” Uriah did die — as did countless other men because of the reckless attack.
And the dominos continued to fall.
Sin often has a domino effect. A wise man once told me, “We are all two or three bad choices away from losing everything.” You can usually come back from one bad choice if you repent and stop, but once you add another bad choice, things start getting out of control very quickly.
You flirt with that woman at work even though you are married — which is a sin. If you repent and stop, you save yourself and others a lot of hurt. But you don’t. You keep doing it. Then one day her car breaks down and she asks you for a ride home from work. Then she invites you in for a cup of coffee.
And the dominoes begin to fall.
So, what’s the answer? How do we stop the chain reaction of sin? Simple. Repent.
We have an extremely patient and forgiving God. God forgave David when he finally repented. He will forgive you. It’s not too late to turn back.
If you find yourself right now in that chain reaction of sin — if the dominoes are falling — God is calling you to repent. Find in Jesus full and free forgiveness. Don’t let any more dominoes fall.
