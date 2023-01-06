There’s an old saying: “Promises, like pie crusts, are made to be broken.” Every day, that saying seems to be proven true.
Politicians promise to lower taxes, improve the economy, and fix immigration, but nothing seems to change. Husbands and wives promise to love and be faithful to each other until death do they part, and yet nearly half of all marriages in our country end in divorce. Moms and dads promise to take their kids to McDonalds, Chuck E Cheese, or Chick-fil-A, but then don’t keep their promise.
God is a promise maker. The Bible is packed full of promises – promises to people like Abraham and Isaac and Jacob, promises of a Savior, promises to protect, provide, and pardon.
When Abraham was 75 years old, God told him to pick up and move together with his wife to a far-off land (Genesis 12). He promised to bless Abraham. He promised that Abraham’s descendants would be more numerous than the stars in the sky or the sands on the seashore. He promised that all the peoples of the earth would be blessed through him.
But Abraham was old. His wife Sarah was old. They had no children. The doctors had told them that it was impossible for her to have children. God’s promises seemed impossible to keep.
God isn’t only a promise maker, though. He is also a promise keeper. Every promise God ever made in the Bible, he has kept. Twenty-five years after God made the promise to Abraham that he would make his family into a great nation, God kept his promise. Abraham and Sarah miraculously had a son in their old age. Abraham’s descendants did become a great nation.
And all the peoples of the earth were blessed through Abraham, because one of his descendants, Jesus, lived and died for the sins of every person who has ever lived.
God always keeps his promises.
Remember that the next time you are lying in your bed unable to sleep. God promises to be with you, protect you and provide for you. And God always keeps his promises.
Remember that the next time your marriage takes a turn or your kids make poor life choices. God promises to make everything in your life and their lives work out for your eternal good. And God always keeps his promises.
Remember that the next time you mess up – the next time you do something bad. God promises to forgive you every screw-up and sin because of Jesus. And God always keeps his promises.
In our world today, promises are often like pie crusts. They are easily broken.
Thankfully, God’s promises never are.