This week, I will finish up another class I’ve been taking online from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, in Mequon, Wis. My current class is a study of the book of Hebrews.
The book of Hebrews is one of the more unique books of the Bible. It was written to early Jewish Christians who were suffering persecution, not from the government, but from their fellow Jews. Their families were shunning them. Their neighbors were ostracizing them. They were being mocked and ridiculed and physically abused.
The temptation for those early Jewish Christians was to go back to Old Testament Judaism — back to the sacrifices and laws God gave them on Mt. Sinai. The thinking was, “It’s the same God. It worked for us before. We just won’t talk about Jesus anymore.”
The point of the book of Hebrews is that if you lose Jesus, you lose everything.
Those early Jewish Christians were having a crisis of faith. They were teetering on the edge. They were standing on a spiritual ledge, hurting and confused, about ready to jump.
As we studied Hebrews chapter 12 this last week, our professor told us about a pastor friend from India. If you aren’t aware, India (the second most populous country in the world) is being ravaged right now by COVID. Only a tiny percentage of the population has been vaccinated. Every day tens of thousands of more people are getting sick. Every day thousands more die.
My professor’s friend is at his wits’ end. Many of his members are getting sick. Many are frightened and hurting. Yet, he can’t go and visit them without endangering his own family. He feels impotent. He struggles with why God is allowing this to happen to him, to his family, to his church and to his country.
His faith is in crisis. He is teetering on the edge. He is standing on a spiritual ledge.
Many of us have been there — struggling with pain and loss, wondering why God would allow it, wondering whether he is even real.
If you ever find yourself feeling that way, open up your Bible to Hebrews chapter 12. Turn your eyes to the forever home in heaven that is waiting for you because of Jesus. Remember the shame and pain he willingly suffered for you so that you could be forgiven and have heaven.
Remember that God uses our pains and problems to help us to grow closer to him and stronger in our faith. The writer to the Hebrews calls it “discipline.” It’s not that is God punishing us. It’s not that he has forgotten about us or doesn’t care.
In his great love, God is teaching us to trust in him. He is training us to turn to him in times of trouble. He is reminding us that our time on earth is short and that our eyes shouldn’t be focused on this world, but the next.
God brings about good things from the worst pains and problems of this world. But that’s hard to remember when you are hurting. It’s hard to keep that perspective when the world is falling apart around you.
So if you find yourself in a crisis of faith, teetering on the edge, standing on a spiritual ledge — open up your Bible.
Go to church. Remember God’s promises. Read again Hebrews chapter 12.
Through his word, God will reach out his hand and pull you back from the ledge.
