One of the big stories on the news this last week was Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one ranked tennis player, who was denied entry into Australia to play in the Australian Open because he failed to meet the country’s strict vaccination policy.
After arriving on Jan. 5, Djokovic ended up staying a number of days at an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne. He and his family turned to social media, lamenting, among other things, that he was forced to spend Christmas away from his family in a hotel.
Wait. What? By my calculations, Christmas was two weeks ago.
Novak Djokovic is from the country of Serbia, which, like many Eastern European countries is heavily influenced by the Orthodox Church. Centuries ago, a split happened between Christians in the Eastern and Western parts of the Roman Empire. The Western Churches became known as the Roman Catholic Church. The Eastern Churches became known as the Orthodox Church.
Among the many differences between the Eastern and Western Churches was when each celebrated Christmas. The Western Church traditionally celebrated it on Dec. 25; the Eastern Church on Jan. 6.
In Serbia, they celebrate Christmas Eve on Jan. 6 and Christmas Day on Jan. 7. Hence Djokovic celebrated Christmas last week in an immigration detention hotel in Australia.
Because most Christians in the United States follow the tradition of the Western Church, we celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25. Jan. 6, however, continues to be a Christian holiday. It is called “Epiphany,” also known as “the Gentile Christmas.”
On Epiphany, we commemorate the Wise Men visiting baby Jesus in Bethlehem. The Wise Men came from the East, most likely Persia, what is today Iran. They came to worship the newborn King of the Jews. They knew of the prophecies of his birth. They knew he was special.
Much of the history of the Bible focuses on one group of people, the nation of Israel, the descendants of Abraham. The Jewish people enjoyed special blessings from God, being the chosen people from whom the Savior would be born. But as the years passed, enjoying that special privilege, many of the Jewish people began to think that they were God’s only people. They started believing that God only loved them, that the Savior was coming only for them, that all the other nations of the world – all of the Gentiles – were dirty sinners to be avoided.
But the visit of the Wise Men is a reminder that Jesus came to be the King and Savior of Gentiles as well. Jesus came to be the King and Savior of all people. And that means that he came to be your Savior and my Savior as well.
Few of us have Jewish blood. Most of us are Gentiles.
Epiphany is the Gentile Christmas. It is the day we remember that Jesus came for everybody. All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. Every person on this planet will die one day unless Jesus comes first. But Jesus came to save everybody from sin, death and hell. He offers forgiveness and heaven to everybody. All who repent and believe in him receive that gift – no matter their nationality, color, race or language.
That is an amazing comfort for us as Gentiles. It is a reminder for us to love and reach out with the gospel to everybody we can, regardless of their race, gender or language.
It’s also a reason to mark Jan. 6 on your calendar for next year. Celebrate Christmas again on that day, because, in the end, that is our Christmas.
The Gentile Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.