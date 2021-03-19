In the 2007 Disney Movie “Meet the Robinsons,” a Tyrannosaurus Rex which had been brought from the past by the evil villain, Bowler Hat Guy, angrily chased the young, aspiring inventor Wilbur Robinson. It trapped the boy in a corner, but no matter what it tried, it could not grab him.
“What’s going on?” Bowler Hat Guy yelled at the dinosaur. “Why aren’t you seizing the boy?”
“I have a big head and little arms,” panned the cartoon dinosaur. “I’m just not sure how well this plan was thought through.”
An adult T-Rex could grow to be over 40 feet tall. With a massive head and car-crushing jaws, it was an apex predator. Its tiny arms, however, meant that some prey would always be just out of its reach.
Our God doesn’t have that problem.
The Prophet Isaiah reminds us, “Surely the arm of the Lord is not too short to save,” Isaiah 59:1. Sometimes we forget that. Sometimes we see all the pains and problems and pandemics that surround us and we worry. We fret. We feel like there is no hope for the ills facing our families, our country or our world.
We forget how long God’s arm is. It spans the length and breadth of the universe. No nook or cranny in our lives is ever out of his grasp.
We also forget how powerful God’s arm is. The Terminator, the Rock and the Hulk’s muscles together can’t compare. This is the God who created the universe, who leveled ancient empires, who can walk and water and raise the dead.
As the Apostle Paul said, “If God is for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31). What do we have to worry about? What do we have to be afraid of? God’s long and powerful arm controls all things for our good (Romans 8:28).
Sometimes the things which worry us the most are our failures and mistakes.
Regret and remorse fill our hearts as we lie awake at night staring into the darkness. We feel like there is no hope. Heaven seems so far away. It feels like such a reach that God could ever forgive how far we’ve fallen.
But God’s arm is not too short to save. He reached across time and space to be born in Bethlehem to die on Calvary for you and me. You can’t commit a sin God won’t forgive. You can’t fall so far you are out of his reach.
So trust him. Let yourself fall back into his long, loving arms. Know that he will always catch you. He will always forgive you. He will always help you.
You are never out of the reach of the long arms of God’s love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.