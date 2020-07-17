We have all experienced a never-ending night. You sit in the emergency room at 2 a.m., waiting as the seconds tick by. You lie in your bed, staring into the darkness, worrying about your kids, your marriage, your job. You drive down a dark road, with a broken heart and tears in your eyes.
Einstein was right. Time is relative. Certain nights seem to last forever.
Even as the sun shines through my office window, right now feels like one of those never-ending nights. It’s hard to pinpoint when it began exactly. It snuck up on us. We were hearing about the pandemic in China. Then suddenly sports were canceled, then school, then church.
For my family, it began at spring break. The following Monday, my kids didn’t go back to school. The next Sunday we canceled church. That was four months ago. Like a long, dark sleepless night, the hours and days blend together. It seems surreal.
For a moment, it felt like we were coming out of the darkness. We went back to church. Businesses began opening up. Yet, here we are still wearing masks. Vast segments of the country and economy are still shut down. How and when school will begin is still up in the air.
Will this pandemic ever end?
Yes. Every night has its dawn. Look back on your life. Even the longest, most painful nights came to end. The sun eventually rose.
The Christian churches that the Apostle Paul founded during his first missionary journey were hurting. It was a dark time for those early Christians. They were being picked on, persecuted and even imprisoned.
So Luke tells us that Paul visited the churches, encouraging them with these words: “We must go through many hardships to enter the kingdom of heaven” (Acts 14:22). The first time I read that verse, I thought, “That doesn’t sound very encouraging.”
Then I noticed the word “through.”
Yes, we will have hardships in this life. Yes, we will have pains and problems. Yes, we will have pandemics. But we are going through them. The night will end. The dawn is coming.
In his great wisdom, God knows that trials are good for us. In his great love, he allows us to suffer in this sinful world to bring about good purposes for us and for others. Though we may not see it or understand it right now, God has a plan for this pandemic.
And though it may feel like a never-ending night, the dawn is coming. We are going through this. God will get us through. It will end, just like every hardship we face. Some trials just last longer than others.
Even if your pains, problems or this pandemic would last the rest of your life here on earth, you are still going through them. Because of Jesus, we are on our way to his kingdom in heaven, where there will be no more “death or mourning or crying or pain” (Revelation 21:4).
For now, we sit and watch the seconds tick by. For now, it feels like it’s always going to be this way, but that’s not true. One way or another, this pandemic will end.
The dawn is coming.
