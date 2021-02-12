I’ve been feeling a bit nostalgic lately.
When I arrived in Edna nearly 18 years ago, friendships quickly blossomed with the members of our church, especially with the older generation, many of whom were founding members of our congregation, which began in 1965.
I remember thinking to myself, “I am probably going to be the pastor who says ‘good-bye’ to most of that generation.”
And, sure enough, I have. Of the dozens of names and faces — the dozens of souls from that founding generation — only a handful remain. Those who do remain are still kicking, just not as quickly or as hard as they used to. Our oldest member is now 102 years young and, amazingly, a survivor of COVID-19.
Lately, though, I find myself thinking about the ones who are now in heaven. For some of them, I was their pastor for almost two decades; for others, only a few months.
If you think of life as a road, I have had the pleasure of walking beside more people on their journey of faith than I can count.
I have walked with some for years; with others for only a few minutes. For some I have been their pastor and friend; for others, just a passing acquaintance. For some, I have had the privilege of showing them the way to heaven through faith in Jesus; for others, I simply have been one voice among many which God has used to comfort, guide and encourage them.
I feel honored that God and they have allowed me to walk with them, no matter how long we have walked together down this road. It has been a joy to watch God’s power and grace at work in people’s lives and working through a sin-stained sojourner like me.
Being a pastor is a privilege. Sometimes we ministers forget that. We feel overwhelmed by the unfair expectations and continual criticism. We become jaded by congregational politics and apathy. We struggle with our own selfishness and doubts.
We forget that it is a privilege to walk beside God’s people for a time on their journey of faith.
Sometimes God’s people also forget what a privilege it is to have pastors and ministers who are willing to walk beside them, to pick them up when they fall, to encourage and guide them with God’s word. Sometimes God’s people have unrealistic expectations about how funny, charismatic or talented their pastors should be. They expect them to be superheroes. They expect them to be as good as God himself.
Appreciate your pastor or minister for who they are — a fellow sin-stained sojourner whom God has sent to walk beside you on life’s road to comfort, guide and strengthen you with his word. Support your pastors. Speak well of them. Encourage the next generation to consider serving in the public ministry.
Because it is truly a privilege to be a pastor.
