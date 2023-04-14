Joel Embiid is a 7-foot tall professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA. Embiid, who hails from Cameroon, is leading the league in scoring and is the odds-on favorite to win this year’s MVP.
One of the more fascinating things about Joel Embiid, however, isn’t his height. It isn’t his thundering dunks or his graceful agility for a man his size. It’s his nickname.
Joel Embiid is known as “The Process.”
Embiid gave himself the nickname to defend Sam Hinkie, the 76ers’ general manager at the time. Hinkie had been hired in 2012 to completely revamp the team. The process of rebuilding and gaining draft picks, however, was a painful one. Philadelphia fans had to endure a handful of humiliating seasons.
Hinkie would often beg their fan base to “trust the process.”
When Hinkie was eventually forced to step down in 2016, Embiid chose to call himself “The Process” in solidarity with his former boss. In the end, Hinkie’s process produced a team which has been in title contention for the last number of seasons.
But it was a hard and painful process.
In a way, you and I could also be called “The Process.” Last week, we watched as our Savior gave his all and breathed his last from the cross. In his dying breath, he announced, “It is finished.” The payment for sin had been paid; forgiveness won. Then, on Easter Sunday, death was dealt a fatal blow. As Jesus rose from the dead, he sealed for us eternal life with him in heaven.
Through the faith given to us through water and the Word, we receive the forgiveness and heaven Jesus won for us. It’s a done deal. There is no process you have to go through to earn heaven. Through faith in Jesus, it is already yours.
That faith – that trust – in Jesus, however, changes us. We now love him. We trust him. We want to live for him who lived and died for us. We want to be more like him and to love as he has loved us.
And that growing, that living, that life of thanksgiving to God is a process.
Some people have the mistaken idea that when you come to faith suddenly all your struggles with sin will disappear. If you just believe and start going to church, you will no longer feel the pull of your addiction. Your marriage will suddenly fix itself. Everything in your life will fall into place.
Your salvation is a done deal. Jesus won that for you with his death and resurrection. But your life of thanksgiving and service to him is a process – oftentimes a painful one. As long as we are here on this earth, we will have a sinful nature which fights against the faith in us. The devil and our world are constantly bombarding us with temptation.
Our goal as Christians is to grow and get better. As we go to church and learn from God’s Word, the Holy Spirit helps us to do that, but we will still have setbacks. We will at times falter and fail and fall.
We will never attain perfection here on earth, but in love and thanks to God, we strive for it. When we fail and fall, we turn back to the cross and find forgiveness. When it’s hard, we go back to God’s Word and Sacraments to give us strength.
Live for him who lived and died for you. Be what God has made you to be. Strive for perfection.
Just understand, it’s a process.