It was a stressful morning. This last week, we held the funeral for one of the oldest and most respected members of our congregation. I painstakingly planned how we would maintain the proper social distancing. Our ushers were instructed to not let people congregate in the church entryway. Masks were encouraged.
I worried, though, about how many people would show up for the funeral. Would we exceed the amount of people we could safely social distance? If so, would we have to turn people away or make them listen to the service in our fellowship hall?
When people began to arrive, my stress level grew as I realized it was going to be difficult for family and friends to not congregate close together, share hugs or follow the protocols we had in place. I don’t blame them.
This was family. They were hurting. Social distancing is hard at a funeral.
Thankfully, my biggest fear was alieved when I turned around at the beginning of the funeral and saw just the right amount of people in the church — many had made it, but not too many. They were able to space themselves according to our seating arrangements.
The funeral proceeded without a hitch. The promises of God’s amazing grace, forgiveness and the heaven Jesus won for us filled the room. Tears were dried. Hearts were comforted.
Before I turned toward the congregation to give the final announcements, a thought flashed in my head. When I see that member who died again, there will be no social distancing. We will be able to hug. Nothing will keep us apart.
I turned to the congregation and told them, “Go in peace and remember this: There is no social distancing in heaven.” Then I waved farewell to the family and friends from a distance. We shared no handshakes or hugs as we normally do after a funeral.
Social distancing stinks.
Don’t get me wrong. I am not disagreeing with the overwhelming amount of scientific experts and evidence which show it helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I just hate not being able to give handshakes and hugs. I am tired of wearing a mask.
In his letter to the Philippians, Paul wrote, “I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:14). When running a race, it helps to keep your eyes on the finish line. It keeps you focused. It keeps you motivated. It keeps you from straying into another lane.
Years ago, I ran a marathon. It was hardest thing I have ever done in my life. The last few miles were extremely painful. The only thing which kept me going was knowing how good it would feel to cross the finish line. I could picture the cheers and hugs which were waiting for me there.
Looking ahead to the heaven which is waiting for us because of Jesus doesn’t take away our present problems. We still hurt. We still struggle. We still cry.
But it does put our pain and problems in perspective. It reminds us that what we are facing today is only temporary. The joy Jesus won for us is forever. The joy of heaven will make all our problems right now seem like nothing.
So, as you struggle with social distancing, as you fidget with your uncomfortable mask, as you stress at the store trying to keep six feet from the person in front of you, remember this glorious truth.
There is no social distancing in heaven.
