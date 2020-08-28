Though you’ve probably never heard of her, Clara Maass was a true American hero. Born in 1876, in East Orange, New Jersey, Maass was the daughter of poor German immigrants, the oldest of nine children in a devout Lutheran family.
In order to help support her impoverished family, Maass left school at the age of 15 to work seven days a week at the Newark Orphan Asylum, earning $10 a month. In 1893, she entered the newly founded nursing program at Newark German Hospital, where she graduated in 1895.
When the Spanish-American War broke out in 1898, Maass volunteered as a nurse, serving wounded soldiers in Florida, Georgia and Cuba. After the conclusion of the war, she volunteered once again in 1899 to serve American troops stationed in the Philippines.
Maass saw firsthand the devastation of disease on American troops. Fewer than 400 soldiers actually died in battle during the Spanish-American War, while over 2,000 servicemen died due to diseases like typhoid, malaria, dengue and yellow fever. Maass herself contracted dengue during her time in the Philippines and was forced to return home.
In 1900, Maass once again volunteered, this time to help the Yellow Fever Commission of the U.S. Army in Cuba, under the supervision of Major Walter Reed. It was suspected that mosquitos were the transmitters of the disease, but scientific proof was needed.
Maass knowingly and willingly allowed herself to be bitten by several infected mosquitos, twice contracting the disease. Maass died due to complications from yellow fever on Aug. 14, 1901. Because of her bravery and sacrifice, as well as that of other volunteers, millions of lives have been saved over the last century, as scientists eventually created a vaccine and mosquito populations have been brought under control.
Such stories inspire us. We can’t help but be moved by the men and women who bravely give their lives to save others — those who run into burning buildings while everybody else runs out. They are true heroes. Their sacrifice for us and others demands our respect and gratitude.
A disease much worse than yellow fever has infected our world today — a pandemic far more reaching than COVID-19.
The virus of sin has infected all of us from the moment we are born. It has spread throughout our hearts and brains. It affects our eyes and our speech. Sin is a terminal disease. We will die because of it. We deserve to spend an eternity in hell because we give in to it every day.
But Jesus – God himself – knowingly and willingly came to our sin-infected world. Maass knew there was a chance she could die from the mosquito bites. Jesus came knowing death was a certainty. Jesus came knowing he was going to suffer the pain and horror of hell we deserve in our place.
Jesus sacrificed everything to save not millions, but billions upon billions of people. He came to save you and me, not only from the physical death we deserve because of our disease, but also from the eternal pain and horror of hell.
That kind of sacrifice demands our respect and gratitude.
The problem is we have heard his story so often we many times fail to appreciate what it means. We yawn when preachers and Sunday School teachers talk about him. We get so busy with our everyday lives, we don’t take the time to go to church to thank him or to even talk to him in prayer.
For most of you, this was most likely the first time you ever heard the story of Maass. I can only imagine her story of sacrifice impressed and inspired you.
My prayer is that Jesus’ ultimate sacrifice never stops filling you with even greater awe and appreciation.
