It happens every four years. The Wednesday after the presidential election, people emerge from their homes with bloodshot eyes. They go to work looking disheveled and stressed. They go about their day with a lost, hopeless look in their eyes.
No, they are not emerging from an all-night bender. They are simply suffering from what I call the “post-election hangover.”
They were up all night, watching and waiting with bated breath to find out the winner. They had spent the last number of weeks fretting and worrying about the future of our country. If only their candidate could win, everything would be okay. But if the other guy wins, all hope for life and civilization as we know it will be forever lost.
It used to be that by Wednesday morning, for better or for worse, we would know who the next president would be. Now the hangover drags on for days. As I write these words three days later, we still don’t know who our next president will be. By the time you read this, a winner will probably have been declared, but countless lawsuits and court decisions will still be pending.
In the end, half our country will be ecstatic. The other half will be left with a pounding headache.
So what is the cure for the post-election hangover? It’s the same as the cure for a regular hangover: water. What people often don’t understand is that a hangover, ironically, is caused by dehydration. Drinking too much alcohol actually dehydrates the body. The best thing to do the next day is to drink plenty of fluids.
The cure for the post-election hangover is the same. Are you feeling stressed and worried about who our next president will be? Is your stomach turned upside down and your head pounding? Drink deeply from the water of God’s Word.
So often we stress and obsess about politics and elections because we think the government is the answer to our problems. The government has to solve the ills of our society. If we just get the right president, the world will be a better place.
And yes, choosing a good president is important. We should vote and let our voices be heard, but we need to stop worrying. We need to stop stressing. No matter who the President of the United States is, our God still reigns.
No matter who wins the election, Jesus still died for your sins. He still rose from the dead. Heaven is still yours. God is still ruling over all things for the good of his children.
Yes, we may face trials and troubles. Our country may struggle and decline. God never once promises in his Word that we will live all our whole lives here on earth in peace and prosperity.
But he’s got this. He’s got you. You’ve got heaven. No president or congress or court could ever take that away from you.
So if your head is pounding because of the election, if you feel nauseous thinking about what’s going to happen to our country, then go to church this Sunday. Open up your Bible right now and read Psalm 2. Find in God’s promises peace and comfort.
Drink deeply from the water of God’s Word. That is the cure for the post-election hangover.
