After a long, painstaking hiatus, most schools in our country have once again opened their doors. Our children and young people are going back to school.
And so am I. After a nearly decade-long absence from academia, I am once again taking classes online.
My return to school is long overdue. I have found in my ministry that I need the structure and outside motivation provided by a class to actually take the time to read and study on my own. As a pastor, I will never stop learning from God’s Word and should never stop finding new and better ways to communicate it. Online seminary classes help me to do that.
Unlike many children and young people, I truly am thrilled to be going back to school.
The truth is, we all need to go back to school. So often, we take our First Communion, celebrate our Confirmation or simply graduate from high school – and we think we’ve graduated from God’s Word.
We know what we need to know. We’ve heard the Bible stories. We’ve done our memory work. We did our time in Sunday School and VBS.
If there is one thing I’ve learned after 13 years of parochial school education, four years of Christian college, four years of seminary training and then 21 years serving in the pastoral ministry, it’s that you never graduate from God’s Word.
Jesus once said that those who dedicate themselves to studying his Word are “like the owner of a house who brings out of his storeroom new treasures as well as old” (Matthew 13:52).
When we go back to school in God’s Word, we discover old treasures – treasures which have been lost or forgotten. We often don’t realize how much we forget from Sunday School and Catechism. When we get away from God’s Word, our minds drift from the eternal truths of our sin and God’s grace. We forget how much we need God for the here-and-now, and even more importantly, for the hereafter.
We can never hear too often how much we have been forgiven, how great is our God’s love and how wonderful the heaven which is waiting for us. As we walk life’s journey, we constantly need God’s guidance, comfort and correction.
We need to go back to school because we so easily forget.
We need to go back to school because there is so much we don’t yet know. After nearly 50 years of studying God’s Word, I am still discovering new treasures, new truths and new insights I had never noticed before.
It is hubris to think we know it all or at least all we need to know. God has a treasure trove of help, comfort and strength he wants to give you through his Word.
So, if you’ve had a hiatus from God’s Word — because of the pandemic or simply because you have gotten away from your Bible reading, church or Sunday School — it’s time to get back. God has a trove of treasures, old and new, just waiting for you.
We all need to go back to school, because you never graduate from God’s Word.
