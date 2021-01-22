On April 9, 1865, General Ulysses S. Grant, leader of the Union Army, met with General Robert E. Lee, commander of the Confederate Army, in the home of William McLean at Appomattox Court House, Virginia. They were there to discuss the terms of the Confederate surrender.
Notes were taken and when it came time to draw up the official document of surrender, the task was given to Grant’s personal secretary, Ely Parker, who had been trained as a lawyer and was known for his excellent penmanship. Parker can easily be found in most of the paintings depicting that historic day.
You see, Ely Parker was the only Native American present that day. From the Seneca tribe of northern New York, Parker had been educated as a lawyer and engineer. Overcoming numerous obstacles and prejudices, Parker made himself into a prominent engineer in antebellum America. When the war came, he asked to be commissioned as an officer and serve in the corps of engineers. He was denied because, as Secretary of War Simon Cameron told him, this was a white man’s war.
Because of his friendship with General Grant that predated the war, however, Parker was finally commissioned and soon joined Grant’s staff. He was given the rank of lieutenant colonel and became Grant’s personal secretary.
That is how he found himself at Appomattox Court House on that fateful day.
It is said that when he was introduced to Lee, the Confederate general commented, “I am glad to see one real American here.”
“We are all Americans,” Parker replied with dignity.
We are now engaged in a great civil strife. It can be argued that our country at this moment is more divided politically and ideologically than at any other time since the Civil War. Both sides view their cause as righteous. Both claim the high ground. Both view the other as evil.
Statesmanship has been lost. Violence has erupted. We have lost the ability to find common ground, to disagree respectfully and to set aside our differences for peace and stability.
We have forgotten that we are all Americans.
As a pastor, I want to encourage you, my fellow Christians, to remember Jesus’ words, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God,” Matthew 5:9.
Learn from your Savior. Honor the authorities God has placed over us. Be kind. Be forgiving. Speak the truth, but do so in love. If you disagree, do so respectfully. Don’t add fuel to the fire on Facebook. Take other people’s words and actions in the kindest possible way. As my father often told us as children, “Being right isn’t enough. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”
Even when the other side lashes out or acts ugly, don’t use that as an excuse to respond in kind. If we are going to heal the great divide in our country, it begins with us as Christians being what God made us to be — peacemakers.
Is it easy? No. It’s hard to fight against the anger in our hearts. People will call us weak. It feels like the other side will take over if we don’t fight back.
Being a peacemaker doesn’t mean being weak. It doesn’t mean silently standing by and saying nothing, but it does mean speaking the truth in love. It means listening. It means being humble, forgiving and kind.
Being a peacemaker takes faith. It means trusting Jesus’ promise that he will bless us if we do. In the end, though, being a peacemaker is what God made us to be.
It’s what children of God do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.