Everybody is talking about it.
It has passed “Let it Go” as the best-selling song ever released by Disney. It was written by the same guy who wrote the musical “Hamilton” (Lin-Manuel Miranda).
And it has taken the world by storm.
The song is called “We Don’t Talk about Bruno.” From the Disney animated movie “Encanto,” it tells the story of the long lost uncle of the movie’s heroine, Mirabel. Mirabel comes from a family in which each member is blessed with a magical gift.
Uncle Bruno’s gift was precognition. He could see the future.
But Bruno had disappeared years earlier after seeing gloom and doom in the future of the family. In the song, everyone who knew him sings again and again, “We don’t talk about Bruno.” The family – the entire community – doesn’t want to even think about him.
Bruno was a dark family secret pushed to the back corner of the closet. Nobody wanted to talk about him or the dark future he foretold.
In our world, people tend to shoot the messenger. For example, God’s messengers in the Old Testament, the prophets, were often ostracized because God sent them to confront his people with their sin and to warn them of a dark future which was waiting for them because of it. Many of God’s prophets were persecuted and even killed in the Old Testament for being God’s messengers.
Nobody wanted to hear or talk about sin and its consequences.
As wise-old King Solomon once wrote, “There is nothing new under the sun.” In our world today, most people don’t want to listen to a preacher who talks about their sins and failings. They don’t want to hear about the death and hell sin deserves. They want a church to tell them that they are good just as they are. They want to hear about a God who tolerates everything and condemns nothing.
As churches, then, we are tempted to not talk about Bruno.
We want people to attend and join our churches. So we soften or simply avoid talking about the elephant in the room. Some preachers today actually announce, “We don’t talk about sin here. People have too much negativity in their lives.”
The truth, however, is that in the movie, not talking about Bruno nearly brought disaster on the family. Living in denial is dangerous. When God confronts us with our sins and warns us of the dark future sin brings, he does so in love.
It is love to preach the law. It is love to talk about sin. It is love to tell someone what they need to hear even when they don’t want to hear it.
It is love because only then can we understand and appreciate what Jesus did for us. If God tolerates everything and condemns nothing – if there are no consequences for your actions – what do you need Jesus for? You only need a Savior if you need saving.
Now, I know that some preachers and churches of the past focused all their preaching on the law, sin and hell. God doesn’t want us to do that either. The purpose of talking about sin is to lead us to repent and find in Jesus full and free forgiveness.
But it does no one any good if we soften God’s law – if we stop talking about sin and hell – simply because people don’t want to hear it.
I know this is an unpopular thing to say in our world today, but let’s keep talking about Bruno.
