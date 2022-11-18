We won! I don’t know if you heard, but last week our beloved Astros won the World Series. Over this last week, I have heard numerous Astros fans complaining about the fair-weather fans who are suddenly coming out of the woodwork. People who can’t name another Astros player besides Altuve and Verlander are posting on social media: “We won! We won!”
Honestly, though, I have no right to complain.
Years ago, my family and I were visiting my in-laws who live in Monterrey, Mexico. It just so happened that the professional baseball team from Monterrey, the Sultanes, were playing in the championship series that week.
Because I am a big baseball fan, my father-in-law took me to the last two games of the series. Now, please understand, at the time I wasn’t a fan of the Sultanes. To this day, I can’t name one player on that team.
Nevertheless, there I was for the final game, sitting in the right field bleachers in the front row cheering on the Sultanes. When the last out was made and the Sultanes won, fans began jumping over the wall and pouring onto the field.
So I did, too.
I jumped the wall and ran toward the players. I ran so fast, in fact, that I was the first person to reach the players and celebrate with the team. The next day, I ended up on the front page of the Monterrey newspaper, yelling with the team, “We won! We won!”
We?
In the end, though, even if you are a diehard fan, do you really have the right to say, “We won”? As fans, we don’t play in the games. We are merely spectators.
This last Sunday at our church, we remembered all of our loved ones who have died in the faith. We celebrated the fact that they are enjoying the victory of heaven. We celebrated that they have won.
But just like Astros fans – just like me at the Sultanes game – we really can’t say that “they” won. When we get to heaven one day, we really won’t have any right to say, “We won!”
To earn the victory of heaven, you have to pitch a perfect game. You have to be perfect in every way. But we have struck out more times against sin than we can even count. We have no right to ever say, “We won!”
But that is exactly what we get to say today because of Jesus. He suffered the punishment we deserve. He suffered the agony of defeat on the cross. And then with two outs in the ninth inning, he pulled out the victory by rising from the dead.
You can be sure that your loved ones who died believing in Jesus are now celebrating even more than the Astros fans did on Nov. 5. And that gives us tremendous peace and comfort, knowing that they are OK, knowing that we will see them again – knowing that we will celebrate with them one day.
But you don’t have to wait until that day to celebrate. You can say even today, “We won.” Even though we sometimes feel like losers and like we could never win, we already have the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. We are going to heaven through faith in Jesus.
So celebrate. Celebrate because our loved ones who have died in the faith are now enjoying the victory of heaven. Celebrate because Jesus won the victory over sin and death for us as well. Celebrate because with Jesus we can’t lose.
We won!