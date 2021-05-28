I just finished conducting the funeral of my friend Georgia. As a pastor, I consider all the members of my church to be friends, but Georgia was different. We really clicked. She was my buddy. We made each other smile.
But ours was really the most unlikely of friendships. We came from very different places. She was from the Deep South. I am a Yankee. She was black. I am white. She was 47 years older than I (and she would be mad at me right now for sharing that with you).
I met Georgia 18 years ago when I began offering a weekly Bible study at our local nursing home. She was at my very first class and she rarely missed in 18 years. She eventually joined my church, and we became good friends.
Georgia died of complications due to COVID-19 a number of weeks ago. We were finally able to have her funeral today. Today, I said goodbye to my friend.
But my friendship with Georgia is not the friendship I wanted to talk to you about. You see, my friendship with Georgia was not the most unlikely friendship she had in her life. She had another friend.
His name is Jesus.
I say theirs was the unlikeliest of friendships because Jesus is the all-powerful King and Creator of the universe. And though Georgia was always wonderfully kind to me, she definitely wasn’t perfect. She had her faults. She could lose her temper.
Georgia was a sinner like you and me. She would be the first to admit that. She knew she didn’t deserve heaven. She knew she didn’t deserve God’s love. She knew she didn’t deserve a friend like Jesus. Yet she trusted that he was her friend.
And what a friend she had in Jesus.
I once heard the story of a group of fifth grade boys from Oceanside, California. One of their classmates, named Ian, was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo chemotherapy. Soon, Ian’s hair began to fall out in clumps.
He had to shave his head.
Thirteen of the boys in Ian’s class decided to shave their heads as an act of solidarity. Their teacher Mr. Alter was so moved, he shaved his head too.
That’s what friends do.
In the greatest act of solidarity ever performed, God himself came to this earth. Jesus, our friend, left behind the majesty of heaven. He left behind the use of his power and glory. He became one of us.
But he didn’t just become one of us. He didn’t just shave his head. He took on our cancer. He died our death. “Greater love has no one than this,” Jesus said, “that he lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13).
Jesus suffered our punishment. He suffered Georgia’s punishment in her place so that she could be forgiven and live with him in heaven. Georgia knew and believed that. I know because she told me numerous times. She knew the all-powerful King of kings and Lord of lords was her friend and Savior.
And that’s my comfort today — not simply that I was privileged to have a friend like Georgia here on earth, but knowing that her friend Jesus has taken her home to heaven. She is now happier than she ever was here on earth. She is with family and friends she hasn’t seen in a really long time.
She is with her best friend Jesus.
