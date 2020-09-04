What do you think of when you hear the phrase: “The peace of God”?
Most people think of the peace of mind and heart God gives us. They think of the calm and serenity God gives to believers even in the middle of the storms of life.
Although that is a part of the peace which God gives — and definitely the peace which most people passionately yearn for — the peace of God is much more than a feeling.
The peace of God is what Paul describes in Romans chapter five: “Therefore, since we have been justified (i.e., declared innocent) through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Romans 5:1).
The peace of God is first and foremost peace with God.
Our sins separate us from God. God hates sin. It angers him. Our God is a just judge who sends sinners to hell.
But God so loved the world he sent his Son Jesus to suffer his righteous anger for our sins in our place. Jesus died our death. He suffered our hell. Because of Jesus, we are forgiven. Because of Jesus, we have been declared innocent, even though we are guilty.
Through faith in Jesus, we have peace with God. God is no longer an angry judge who will punish us as we deserve. He is our loving Father who forgives us and gives us heaven.
The peace of God is peace with God. The peace of God is sins forgiven. The peace of God is the peace of heaven which is waiting for us — a place where there will be no more politics or racial tensions, no more war or viruses or hurricanes.
That is the peace Jesus promised — the peace which the world cannot give. That is the peace which surpasses all understanding. That is the peace which gives us peace of heart and mind, even in the middle of the storms of life.
Think of the peace of God like an anchor and the ocean. Our peace with God is our anchor. It is our firm foundation. It is what we cling to as Christians.
We have peace with God. We are forgiven. We have a home waiting for us in the peace of heaven. What can the world do to us?
Because we are weak, sinful human beings, however, the feeling of peace is more like the ocean. It ebbs and flows. It waxes and wanes. It rises and falls with the tides of life.
Many Christians desperately run after that peace of mind and heart. I personally pray for it often and yearn for it in my darker moments. But that peace of mind and heart only comes when we truly understand and hold fast to the peace we have with God.
So don’t go running after the feeling. Don’t go chasing after the waves. If you are hurting or struggling with the storms of life, grab on to the anchor. Remember the peace you have with God. Trust in His promise of forgiveness. Look ahead to the peace and perfection of heaven.
“And the peace of God which transcends all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:7).
