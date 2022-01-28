I guess it was inevitable. After nearly two years of pandemic, the COVID-19 bug finally hit our home. We tried hard to avoid it. We took just about every possible precaution, but to no avail. My son tested positive two weeks ago, and my wife, a week later. Thankfully, so far nobody in our family has gotten seriously ill and it seems we are on the road to recovery.
The hardest thing for everybody in our household, especially me, has been having to sit at home. I go a little stir crazy. I feel guilty about not being able to visit people or carry out the normal activities of my ministry. I find myself on edge because of things which are outside of my control.
You may know somebody who has that type of personality – unable to sit still, always having to do something. That person may be you.
Being driven to stay active and be productive can be a good thing. God wants us to make the most of the time he gives us every day here on earth. The Bible talks about laziness as a sin. God promises to bless hard work when done to his glory.
But sometimes God allows things in our lives which keep us from doing the things we want to or feel like we should. Usually it is health related. You get sick. You get injured. You have surgery.
Sometimes it’s simply the cumulative effect of age. Sometimes it’s a pandemic.
Whatever the cause, not a few of us struggle when God says, “Sit down” or “Stay home.” We feel guilty. We feel frustrated. We feel like we should be doing something.
In 1933, the American theologian Reinhold Neibuhr wrote a prayer which, after the Lord’s Prayer, has become arguably the most famous prayer ever written. Today it is known simply as the “Serenity Prayer.” Most people have heard its profoundly simple words:
God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,
Courage to change the things I can,
And the wisdom to know the difference. Amen.
As Christians, it is important for us to distinguish between the things we can control and the things we cannot. When we are unable to work or do the things we have always done due to illness, injury or other health problems, we shouldn’t feel guilty. We are not in control of such things. God is. And he has decided to have you sit down or stay at home, at least for a time.
So we pray with Pastor Neibuhr, “God give me serenity to accept that which is out of my control.” And we can, when we remember that God has plans for us which are for our good.
Our problem is we can’t always see what those plans are. Our struggle is that God’s plans are not always our plans.
But understand this. If God has told you, “Sit down” or “Stay home,” that doesn’t mean there is nothing you can do. You simply may not be able to do the things you’ve always done or the things that you want to do.
You can still pray. You can still study God’s Word. You can still encourage those around you. You can still be an example of faith. You can still serve God and others as you sit or as you stay at home.
I have to keep reminding myself of that. It is foolish of me to fight against that which is out of my control. God simply has other things for me to do right now as I sit at home.
God give me serenity to accept that.
