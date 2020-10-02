Beginning in 2010, NBC working together with ancestry.com, began producing a TV show called, “Who Do You Think You Are?” Based on the British show of the same name, each episode focuses on a celebrity who, together with genealogy experts, traces his or her ancestry as far back as they can go.
Each episode highlights one or two of the celebrity’s ancestors who have interesting and at times dubious stories. The celebrity will often remark how understanding those distant ancestors helps them understand who they are today.
The genealogy bug has officially hit my home. It’s my own fault. I gave my wife a DNA test from ancestry.com for Christmas a couple of years ago. This year for her birthday, I gave her a wider subscription for the site so she could fully research her family tree.
My family tree has already been extensively researched by other family members. That’s why I can tell you that my great, great, great grandmother was the daughter of royalty in Germany (from what we can tell, a duke and duchess). She fell in love with a commoner and emigrated to the United States.
Feel free to call me “Your Highness” the next time you see me.
Honestly, though, studying our family trees gives us little insight into who we are today. The fact that I may have a few drops of royal blood does not define who I am. Knowing who your distant ancestors were doesn’t tell you who you are today.
Tracing our DNA and genealogies can really only teach us two things about ourselves. First of all, it shows us that we are all flawed. Every person on this planet can trace their ancestry back to two people: Adam and Eve. From Adam and Eve, we have inherited a sinful nature. Every branch on your family tree, including your leaf, is imperfect.
We all have dubious histories. We all have shameful secrets. We all have sinful pasts.
The other truth about ourselves we can glean from our family trees is that we are all mortal. If you look back on your family tree, every branch, every generation, every person has died.
But who you are today really has little to do with genetics or genealogy. The Apostle Paul tells us, “So in Christ Jesus you are all children of God through faith, for all of you who were baptized in Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male or female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus. If you belong to Christ, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.”
Through faith in Jesus, you are a son or daughter of the King. You are royalty — not by blood or genetics, but because God adopted you as his child through the waters of holy baptism.
You are a baptized child of God, fully forgiven forever because of Jesus. That is who you are. And because you are a child of God, you are also an “heir.” One day, you will inherit the happiness and perfection of heaven.
Right now, it is difficult to see who we really are. You won’t find who you are by scanning birth certificates and baptismal records of your long-dead, distant relatives. You won’t find who you are by looking at yourself in a mirror, by taking a personality test online or through extensive psychoanalysis.
Who you are is found in Jesus. Who you are is found in your baptism. Who you are is found only through faith.
You are a baptized child of God. You are an heir of heaven. That is who you are.
