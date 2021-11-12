“You are an influencer,” she told me.
I was taken aback. I had never considered myself an influencer.
Do you know what an “influencer” is? In our world today, an influencer is someone who has become well-known through social media. They usually are a blogger, YouTuber or TikToker who has gained a following and achieved a sphere of “influence.”
I didn’t consider myself an influencer, but the woman insisted. She pointed out the column I write, which runs in a handful of newspapers here in Texas. She mentioned my blog and the devotional videos I post. She mentioned the magazine I write for and my second book about which she was interviewing me.
I was convinced. “I am an influencer,” I thought to myself, as my hat size grew an inch or two.
But then God brought me back to earth. I went online and realized the relative size and sphere of my influence. Through the various things I write and post online, maybe a few thousand people see or read what I share each week, and that’s on a good week. Most of the “influencers” my family and I watch or follow reach hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people, each week.
Compared to them, I am small potatoes. Compared to them, I have a relatively small sphere of influence.
But, in the end, I am an influencer — and so are you.
One of the inalienable truths I have learned as I get older is that I cannot control what other people think, say or do. You cannot control what the people around you think, say or do. When we try, we just get ourselves in trouble. When we try, we end up frustrated and stressed.
Although we cannot control what other people think, say or do, we can influence what they think, say or do. Jesus said in his Sermon on the Mount, “You are the light of the world” (Matthew 5:14).
God has called us to live our lives in such a way that other people can see how good he is. God has called us to tell everyone we can about his love and the forgiveness Jesus won for us on the cross. God has called us to be influencers.
And you don’t have to make TikTok videos or become a YouTuber to do so. God has placed people around you — your family, your friends, your co-workers, your neighbors — whom you can influence with your faith, words and actions.
God has given you the wonderful privilege and responsibility of having a sphere of influence. You can’t control what those around you believe and do. You can’t force your friends or family to believe in Jesus. If you try, you are only going to end up frustrating them and yourself.
But you can show. You can share. You can be an example of faith for them.
In fact, you already are. You’ll notice that Jesus didn’t say, “You should be the light of the world.” He didn’t say, “Go and be the light of the world.” He said, “You are the light of the world.” That is what you are as a Christian in this dark world.
You are a light. You are an influencer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.