Once, during a terrible storm at sea, a small passenger ship rolled out of control in the crushing waves. Anything and everything of value was tied down, and the less valuable items were cast overboard. The passengers were confined to their cabins for their safety. Many of the crew and most of those on board thought the vessel was doomed.
Finally, a passenger who was determined to find out if there was any hope for survival, set out to see the one who was in command, the captain. Clinging to the handrails and anything else he could reach, he made his way to the wave-lashed deck, up a ladder and into the wheelhouse. He noticed that the ship was nearing land and was between some jagged rocks. It became apparent that the captain was trying to reach the safety of a calm bay up ahead. Knowing he could not make himself heard above the roar of the wind and waves, the captain just turned wordlessly to the worried passenger and smiled. Reassured, the man returned to the others and said, “Don’t be afraid. All is well. I’ve seen the captain’s face, and he smiled!”
My friends, when we are battered by the storms of life, financial limitations, world and civil unrest, COVID-19, and other problems, we may be tempted to give in to feelings of helplessness and hopelessness. But if we will look to our sovereign captain and commit our way to him, we will find peace even in the midst of the greatest of turmoil, and we can trust him to bring us through the storm. Consider the following:
“For it became him, for whom are all things, and by whom are all things, in bringing many sons unto glory, to make the captain of their salvation perfect through sufferings” (Hebrews 2:10).
“Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass” (Psalm 37:5).
“And when they had sent away the multitude, they took him even as he was in the ship. And there were also with him other little ships. And there arose a great storm of wind, and the waves beat into the ship, so that it was now full. And he was in the hinder part of the ship, asleep on a pillow: and they awake him, and say unto him, Master, do you not care that we perish? And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm. And he said unto them, Why are ye so fearful? How is it that ye have no faith? And they feared exceedingly, and said one to another, What manner of man is this, that even the wind and the sea obey him?" (Mark 4:36-41).
The Lord is eager to help his children during times of trouble. Call on him in sincerity, and see what he can do.
