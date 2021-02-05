This past month, I have been talking to a lot of my former ballplayers on social media.
An old picture of my 1984 championship team came up and that brought questions and comments from a lot of the boys on that team and more from other teams in my past. I even talked about one of my guys, not so young anymore, from 20 years earlier, who came to watch this team play.
Guys from Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina and San Antonio as well as some local guys were talking to me and each other. It feels good to know that the bond is still there and my guys still remember and have a mutual bond that comes from something I had a part in. Bear in mind, these guys range in age from 50 to 65 years old. I feel like they’re my own kids, and they all have a common bond.
Bonding is basic to life. All matter is the result of bonding. Science and chemistry teach us of bonding different atoms to get chalk, cheese, rubber, nylon and steel. The list would go on forever.
Spiritual bonding does the same. A congregation is bringing together people with different “chemistry” and forming a church through common bonding. This can only be accomplished through centering on a central shepherd through whom compatible bonding can be established. In a Christian church, that shepherd is Jesus Christ. By loving and following him in obedience, we become stronger and better people, individually and collectively.
This week, we had a much larger group in the sanctuary at my church, and it felt good to see more people coming together for worship. Our church family is another family that we can depend on in times of need. In the past year, this pandemic has caused an uncomfortable feeling when we come together in worship, but it is important that we find our way to commune and stay a family in Christ. Be careful, stay safe, but do commune. Strong churches are strong communities. You are important to your church.
Jesus said, “I am the good shepherd; I know my sheep and my sheep know me — just as the Father knows me and I know my Father — and I lay down my life for my sheep” (John10:14,15).
I have been lucky enough to work with many different Christian churches. No matter what denomination, the strongest are the churches that lean on the strength of Jesus Christ and do not depend on their own strength. By bonding, they become the body of Christ on earth and continue to do his work.
As far as my boys go, I’m pretty proud of them. They have become model citizens. Most of them have worked through their problems in life. Most have had good families and now they are parents. John Wooden said, “A good coach can change a game, a great coach can change a life.” I hope I have somehow been a positive influence on my kids’ lives in all the areas I’ve worked with them.
May God bless you all. Amen.
