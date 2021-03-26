We were directly behind the Phillies dugout with press passes, and when Richie Allen stepped out in the first inning, the Astro fans started booing him. Twelve-year-old David said, “That’s the best player here.”
“How do you know that?” I asked. “He hasn’t done anything.”
David replied, “Everyone is booing him like they boo me.”
I didn’t realize David listened to the crowd when he played. He was without a doubt the best all-around ballplayer I ever coached in over 20 years. Their attempt at humiliation was lost on a young man who took it as admiration. When people kick us, it’s no more than a sign we’re in front of them.
Attempts at humiliation were common with Jesus. In Matthew 9:24, “He said, ‘Go away. The girl is not dead, but asleep.’ But they laughed at him.” Later in Passion Week, we see many try to ridicule him with laughter.
Laughter is often anything but what it appears to be. Like booing, it covers for our own sense of inadequacy. We laugh because people have vision, faith, ability and ideas that we lack. We feel our own lack of ability or spirit. They laughed at Henry Ford, and they laughed at the Wright brothers because they actually thought men could fly.
They laughed at Jesus because he exposed their threadbare souls. They clung to the old ways, their positions, their prestige and their legalistics. It was all artificial when his presence was cast over it. His God was a God of love and freedom. Theirs was not a loving father but a stern judge, looking for slipups and mistakes, more ready to punish than forgive.
The God of Jesus brought the joy of celebration and joy. It was too much for them, so they laughed at him and then they made preparations to get rid of him.
All week long, he was ridiculed. First by the soldiers when they crowned him with thorns, then put a rod in his hand. They then took the rod and beat it on his crown. It went on all the way to the cross.
Then he was laughed at and taunted by the crowd. Even one of the criminals beside him mocked him, “Aren’t you the Messiah? Save yourself and us,” Luke 23:39.
Before we excuse ourselves, remember that today the world still laughs at him. Many think his teachings are so extreme as to be funny. “Turn the other cheek.” It almost seems ridiculous. We make jokes about it. Who among us takes it seriously? And what about his words about forgiveness? “Not seven but seventy times seven.” Forgive without limit! In our generous moments, the world allows a second chance but not a third or fourth. We don’t think it will work. So we laugh.
Think about the times you’ve laughed in humiliation at others. Maybe even booed a kid who was too good, or worse yet, one of your own players who messed up. Yep. We stand before the cross and the suffering Lord as a people in need of forgiveness for our blindness and hardness of heart.
We desperately need him and his ways. Augustine said, ”The sufficiency of my merit is to know my merit is not sufficient.” That’s what this week is about. Confession and forgiveness.
He ordered us as his followers to celebrate his death. He said nothing about celebrating his birth, only his death. We need to confess, then take our Communion, and then we have something to really laugh about.
Yes.
Easter is coming!
