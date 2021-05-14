This week, I lost another friend. As I grow older, it seems to be happening at a more rapid pace. I’m learning to look at the death notices almost daily. Even one of my favorite singers, Lloyd Price, died this week. I’ve lost 10 of my old Little Leaguers now — kids I’ve grown very attached to, almost like my own.
Death happens all around us, but somehow, most have the uncanny ability to ignore our own mortality. Freud said, “We have difficulty visualizing our own existence.” All men are mortal, but not I, seems to be our way of thinking.
Since everyone looks for cure-alls, fundraisers are using a pain-free existence as a come-on for donations. We expect doctors to overwhelm death with new medicines. If a patient dies, the doctor is a failure. If he’s cured, he’s a success.
One physician said, “I’m not afraid of death, but I am afraid of dying.” Jesus seemed to agree with that doctor in John’s gospel. “Now my soul is troubled” (John 12:27). But he didn’t seem to fear death, “and what shall I say? ‘Father, save me from this hour?’ No, it was for this very reason I came to this hour.” He had just explained to two disciples that his death was necessary in the previous verses.
When I looked out the window of the hospital, almost 23 years ago, after my heart attack, I had to come to grips with my mortality. That doesn’t mean I’m more ready than anyone else, it just means I’ve been more fortunate than some. God has given me extra time to prepare.
I think we all need to look at Sir Winston Churchill as an example of being prepared. He was a military man his whole life. Churchill had secretly planned his own funeral. He elected to have sung the great triumphal music of the Anglican Church. He asked to have read some of the victorious passages of scripture. It was a funeral of hymns, scripture and prayers.
But the surprise ending came after the end of the service. A bugler stood in the dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London and played the doleful sound of “Taps.”
Then another surprise. On the other side of the dome, another bugler played “Reveille.” Churchill was saying: “The last is not ‘Taps,’ but ‘Reveille.’ We will rise with Christ.”
Churchill understood his salvation was paid for by Jesus Christ 2,000 years before.
One man said at his son’s funeral, “I failed my son in many things but I did prepare him for today.”
In the end, that’s what matters. Amen.
