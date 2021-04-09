As human beings, we are a small part of a much bigger ecosystem and universe. We are citizens of the cosmic community as well as the human community. Faith informs us that God is the web, the energy, the space, the light revealed in this vast net of relationships. Everything visible, without exception, is the outpouring of God. God is everywhere in it. God is the author of this cosmic community. Therefore, climate is a common good meant for all and must be preserved by all.
Basically, all life on earth is fed by a process in which carbon and other elements in the soil are combined by the energy of the sun through photosynthesis in plants. Every blade of grass, every tree, bush, and microscopic organism on this planet lives because of the Earth and the rays of the sun. We too are dependent on the sun’s rays, the ground of the Earth, the oxygen in the atmosphere, and on plants and animals for food since the universe was created by God. “See, I have given you every plant-yielding seed that is upon the face of all the earth, … you shall have them for food…” (Genesis 1: 29).
Since food, water and energy are central to our existence, our water and food consumption leave a huge ecological footprint on the Earth, impacting our environment. The U.S. has one of the largest ecological footprints in the world, mainly due to its use of water and meat consumption. According to some statistics, the average U.S. citizen eats approximately 270 pounds of meat per year. The average daily water use per person is 100–175 gallons while the worldwide average is between 80 and 100 gallons per person. The U.S. has 5% of the world’s population but consumes 24% of the world’s energy.
We destroy forests to accommodate animals for meat, use our water supply for soy and corn, and lose agricultural land necessary for plants, which absorb carbon and put oxygen into the atmosphere. Farming huge fields with implements and transporting food around the world with non-renewable energy emits carbon. Texas has one of the highest carbon emissions of any state in the U.S. This all results in warming the Earth, causing the climate to change.
How do we begin the process of reversing global warming so that we have a better future for all of us, with abundant energy resources available to all?
We must remove the greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and avoid putting them there. One of the most important things we can do is change our lifestyle choices: reduce the amount of meat we consume, eat foods that are lower on the food chain, reduce the amount of water we use, reduce our travel or use renewable energies, and reduce food wastes. Also manage land, safeguarding and protecting forests and wetlands, so as to expand and create new carbon sinks that directly draw down carbon.
Already, Texas leads in wind energy production with 25,000 jobs in wind and solar energy, up to 20% of our electricity. Fort Hood is powered by wind energy and is saving taxpayers over $150 million. The fastest-growing type of new energy today is solar. The sun gives us plenty of solar energy. From Rwanda to Uganda to China and India, billions of dollars are being invested in clean energy and in green jobs.
What about those who do not have the resources that we have, like those in other countries who only have kerosene?
Pope Francis said: “I exhort everyone to see the world through the eyes of God, the Creator: the Earth is an environment to be safeguarded, a garden to be cultivated.” Creation is here to sustain us all. Saving our ecosystems and universe depends on all of us working together to benefit us all. We do not have infinite resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.