We all remember that King Herod tried to kill Jesus. Peter denied Him. Judas betrayed Him. Soldiers murdered Him, and in the end, all forsook Him. Each in turn had to come to grips with the Lord. Each in turn had to decide what to do with Jesus. Each in turn had to come to a moment of truth concerning Jesus, and, so do we.
Every one of us is forced to meet a moment of truth concerning our Lord. Pilate reached the time in his life when the decision of his lifetime had to be made. He first tried to evade it, he then tried to avoid it, but the decision had to be made. His statement, “I find no fault in him” was too temporary and nothing could remove the responsibility he had concerning Jesus.
Herod also met his moment of truth. Prompted by selfishness he rejected the Savior. You see, Jesus stood for what Herod rejected. Jesus was kind and compassionate where Herod was mean and ruthless. Jesus sought faith from His followers where Herod sought fear. Jesus sought to build a kingdom where Herod sought to destroy lives. But nothing could remove the responsibility he had concerning Jesus. Peter was a friend of Jesus but he also had to meet his moment. Peter, who best exemplified true love for the truth, who best showed the character which Christ sought in all men, who vowed death before dishonor, who sought to follow Jesus to the very height of glories, but his seeking for heights soon turned to the depths of the deep as he denied our Lord and pronounced upon himself lasting shame. Yes, Peter was a friend, a companion, a disciple, but nothing could remove the responsibility he had concerning Jesus.
The Bible, however, reveals that many still followed Jesus with the same faith that brought them to Him in the first place. This faith brought them through their moment of truth and this faith we seek today. Faith immutable in the sight of God and man, faith that shows a faithless world where our heart lies, and that is with the Christ. Faith so compelling that the world must take notice. Faith that is the very basis of our hopes and dreams, faith that supplies answers to what we cannot see. Many followed Him because they saw in Him the spirit of the Father. They realized that He was the only begotten, the Savior of the world, the bright and morning star. They knew His power, they knew His teaching, they followed His calling.
Oh, for such a faith today. In Him they found life abundant, life fulfilled, life everlasting. In Him they found hope unblemished, unchallenged, undaunted. Brethren, we also must meet our moment of truth concerning Jesus. Will we also fail? Or will we find the faith that will bring us through to glory?
