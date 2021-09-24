The following article was taken from a message by Geoffrey Graff, Faith Family Church’s student pastor.
“Commit.” That word caused trouble for me in college.
You see, a group of friends and I started a “commit pact.” In the pact, you could propose crazy ideas. If three out of four people committed to it — we all had to follow through.
The pact taught me a lot about life — like swapping people’s mail is actually a federal crime. Who knew. We do now. It also taught me that commitment is powerful. Whether we’re committing to something good or bad, the act of going all-in is significant.
The prophet Elijah knew this, too. It’s why he issued a challenge to worshippers of Baal in 1 Kings: “How long will you waver, limping between two opinions? If the Lord is God, follow him. But if Baal is God, then follow him” (1 Kings 18:21).
Translation: “Commit!”
He then issued a challenge that had all the grunt of a MMA throw-down. He invited them to put their ox on the altar and ask Baal to end the current drought. The sign that he answered? Fire would consume the sacrifice.
They shouted from morning till night, waiting for a response. Eventually, they tried cutting and harming themselves. Baal never responded. Fire never came.
Their actions reveal what still holds true — false gods demand everything but give nothing.
It can be harder to see today because our gods look different. But it’s all around us. Close families die to the god of success; marriages to the god of sex; conviction to the god of affirmation.
In our own way, we give so much to what returns so little. Only to find like they did — we have given it everything of value to get nothing worth having.
Now, it’s Elijah’s turn. He does the unthinkable and pours water on the altar. Remember, they had been in a drought for three-and-a-half years. To casually waste water seemed insane. But Elijah wasn’t going to give a meaningless sacrifice. He put what was valuable on the altar — and God came through. Fire fell, and the drought ended.
This story showed us something about false gods. But it also reveals something about the God of the Bible. When we offer him what’s valuable, he makes himself real.
We value different priorities in different seasons. What I laid down at 17 is different from what I lay down today. But the result is always the same — God makes himself real to me.
Friend, I encourage you — if God isn’t real yet in an area of life, could it be that we’re still clinging to what’s valuable? We’re trying to find success, happiness or relationships our way instead of his. We haven’t fully laid it on the altar. You may ask, “Why should I trust God with what matters most to me?” I get it, it’s scary.
Let me close with this: “But he (God) was pierced for our rebellion, crushed for our sins. He was beaten so we could be whole. He was whipped so we could be healed” (Isaiah 53:5).
You see, false gods demand everything but give nothing. The God of the Bible? He gave everything but demanded nothing. He’ll never force us to lay down what we’re clinging to. But when we do, he becomes more real than everything we thought we wanted. So I ask you as I ask myself: When it comes to trusting him with what we value most, how long will we waver?
