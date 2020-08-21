When I was in my early 30s, I flew to a developing nation to minister to a group of pastors in that region. My hotel was in the capital city, which was big and busy. They had just recently put stoplights at the intersection near where my hotel was.
I watched as the lights turned from green to yellow to red over and over again without anybody ever paying attention to it. The drivers kept beeping their horns at each other as if to say, “Ready or not, I’m coming through.” It was like a circus and one that I was not going to take a chance driving in. I wanted to come home alive.
But just to be fair, this is what they were accustomed to and comfortable with, in spite of the chaos and danger. However, I thought to myself, with a little more patience they could experience a lot more peace and protection.
Then I realized that our world is not much different than theirs. We continue to do things our way even though it doesn’t always produce the best results. We damage our own lives, relationships and opportunities and destroy our peace because we don’t trust God’s instruction any more than those drivers did their country’s new transportation laws.
God wants to fulfill desires and important purposes in every life. But it can only happen through personal consecration — a setting apart of our heart to serve God’s purposes.
We can see the DNA of biblical consecration in two godly men in 1 Kings, chapter 18 — Elijah and Obadiah. Their choices caused important purposes to be fulfilled. God called them to serve.
Consecration begins with a battle
Elijah’s call from God brought him into conflict with King Ahab of Israel, who wanted to guide the nation by his values instead of God’s and to kill God’s prophets.
Obadiah, the King’s trusted palace administrator, had the courage to hide hundreds of God’s prophets to keep them alive. Both of these men needed bravery to persevere through persecution and to accomplish God’s purpose. Often, we have to do the same. Not everybody is happy and agrees with what obeying God requires. But we can’t let difficulty be an excuse for not following the directives God gives us.
Consecration brings about evidence
Both Elijah and Obadiah first won the battle over wanting their own way. They wanted what was best for God, the King and their nation. If God is to bring much healing to our land, He will need salt-of-the-earth people in churches to do the same. Self-centeredness doesn’t lead to the same ends consecration to God does.
Consecration births blessed outcomes
In Isaiah’s day, just like Elijah’s, God’s people suffered from sin’s effect on society – both relationally and economically. They longed for better outcomes. God made their answer abundantly clear. They were to see His instruction as a highway of holiness out of sin’s bondage and into the blessing He promised the obedient. Let’s be people who help others see the peace and blessing of doing the same.
