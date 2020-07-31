Larry Walters, better known as “Lawn Chair Larry,” had a dream of flying. And as a kid, he got the wild idea of using helium weather balloons to fly his first mission.
At 33 years old, Larry tried out his experiment with the intention of flying over the Mohave Desert. He carefully tied these helium balloons to a lawn chair, took a pellet gun, food and a CB radio. Well, it didn’t turn out quite like he expected.
Larry ended up in federal air space and was contacted by radio. Eventually, Larry landed on some power lines in Long Beach, Calif., which caused a 20-minute power outage. This was certainly not Larry’s plan and I’m sure he asked, “How did I get here?”
We’ve all asked that question at some point in life. How did I get tangled up in this mess — relationally, financially, emotionally, personally?
God wants to help us make decisions that lead to right destinations in our life. And He gives us His Word, the Holy Spirit and ministers to help.
Elijah was raised up for that purpose in Israel. He ministered during a dark spiritual time in their history. They didn’t put God first, hear his word or commit to his ways. Elijah showed and taught them the worth of doing those things.
1. Trusting God requires practice.
1 Kings 17:2-3, “Then the word of the Lord came to Elijah: Leave here, turn eastward and hide in the Kerith Ravine, east of the Jordan.”
The word of the Lord is given to guide us into blessing. And God promises to guide all who will learn to listen. The word of the Lord has the ability to turn problems into what our hearts were created to desire. But it takes learning to listen and not relying on our minds or understanding. Trusting is a skill we grow in through practice.
2. Trusting God requires a place.
“You will drink from the brook, and I have directed the ravens to supply you with food there.” 1 Kings 17:4
“So he did what the Lord had told him.”
Elijah found what he needed in the place God called him. The ravens brought him bread and meat morning and evening. We have to make room in our life to receive what God has for us. Maybe it’s a quiet room in our home or a special place outside. When we give God an open schedule, open heart and open Bible, we’ll experience Him meeting our needs as he promised.
3. Trusting God embraces purpose.
“Then the word of the Lord came to him: Go at once to Zarephath in the region of Sidon and stay there. I have directed a widow there to supply you with food.”1 Kings 17:8-9
God not only had a plan to provide for Elijah but a widow and her son, too. We don’t always know what our obedience will set in motion. But we can be sure when it’s connected to God’s purposes, it will bless us and others through us. That’s who He is, and who we were created to be.
