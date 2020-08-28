Most of us have heard of the 12 disciples or followers of Jesus. They’re introduced to us in the four gospels. We quickly learn that these men probably wouldn’t be considered for the “Who’s Who” list of their day. They weren’t the most talented, religious, educated or even well-known guys. They were ordinary, run-of-the-mill people, mostly from rural places.
At least five were fishermen by trade; one was a farmer; one a tax collector and one a zealot who believed it took a fight to accomplish anything worthwhile. Do you know anybody like that?
These men weren’t without flaws and failures — they doubted Jesus and even denied him. They were self-serving sometimes, stubborn and often squabbled among themselves.
But wow, what a difference they made in the world as they followed Jesus. They not only were changed by him but changed the world for him in powerful ways. That’s the process and path we call discipleship.
And one God wants to take us on too, so that godly change happens in us and around us. What’s our responsibility when it comes to discipleship? Let’s look at 1 Kings 18 and find three requirements it takes to be a disciple.
Discipleship is personal
“When he saw Elijah, he said to him, ‘is that you, troubler of Israel?’” v 17
King Ahab and his wife Jezebel had introduced and promoted the worship of Baal in Israel over the worship of God. Because of this, God had withheld rain from Israel for three years. Ahab was upset and blamed Elijah for this trouble in Israel. When in reality, it was his own actions that had caused Israel’s problem.
The blame game has been around since the Garden of Eden. But it doesn’t get any of us anywhere in life. We have to take ownership for our actions and what they will produce. A personal faith has the ability to bring about powerful results. But it has to be something we own and invest in. We can choose today what will bring change tomorrow.
Discipleship is continual
“You have abandoned the Lord’s commands and have followed the Baals.” v 18
Ahab was not interested in God’s ways or His words. He had his own agenda he was following. But Jesus reminds us that being a follower takes commitment and consistency to God’s truth. He tells us in John 8, “If you continue in My word, then you are truly disciples of Mine.” Disciples don’t quit — they continue to learn and grow by time spent with God and with others who know God. When they fall down, they don’t give up — they grow up.
Discipleship is fruitful
“Now the famine was severe in Samaria” v 2
Ahab’s leadership was bringing famine not fruitfulness. Who we’re connected to determines what’s produced from our life. Jesus said, if we remain in him we’ll bear much fruit – and it will be fruit that lasts. A disciple is a disciple-maker — one that follows well and helps others follow well too. Let’s keep it personal, stay with it and watch what God does in and through our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.