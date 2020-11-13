I sat next to 10-year-old David, who was watching other teams play after our game. I noticed he only talked between innings. I asked him, ‘What are you watching?”
He answered, “I’m watching the pitches the hitters hit and miss and the bad pitches they swing at, then I know what to throw them. I never throw them pitches they hit to the outfield.”
“Do you remember the batters?”
He replied, “Every batter, that’s how you beat them.”
Now I understood why this little guy, two years younger than most, could beat bigger boys at their game. He had discipline to use his head, learn weaknesses, and to practice throwing pitches exactly where he wanted them. He worked harder every day than anyone on the team. As he grew older and gained blazing speed, he still was a fantastic spot pitcher. One very good umpire told me, “I’ve called every level of baseball short of professional and that boy has the best control I’ve ever seen.”
We put him behind the plate, catching when he wasn’t pitching, and he could call a game better than most high school coaches by the time he was 12. He was the hardest worker of every phase of the game I’ve ever seen, and the best all-around baseball player I coached in over 20 years. Discipline and hard work create success.
So it is in the Christian life. Paul urges, “Train yourself for godliness” (1 Tim 4:7). To pursue holiness, a believer must hear biblical preaching and teaching, participate in corporate worship, Bible study, prayer and fellowship, and practice what he learns in his daily life.
This kind of self-discipline is a rebuke to half-hearted Christians who do little to train for spiritual victory. They are out-of-shape believers with flabby faith. Their lifestyle is self-indulgent due to their lack of self-control. The Apostle Paul compared the self-discipline required in Christian living with an athlete training for and competing in the ancient athletic games: “Everyone who competes in the games exercises self-control in small things” (1 Cor 9:25). If a runner would win the prize, he must bring his entire life under the strict discipline of rigorous training. The workout of the athlete demands that he seriously restrict his personal liberties. If he is to be victorious, he must refuse many individual freedoms. Liberties are largely for spectators, not a champion athlete. He must pursue a proper diet, sufficient rest, and extremely hard drills. Every area of his life must be brought under control.
Paul adds, “I do not fight like a boxer beating the air” ( 1 Cor 9:26). A champion boxer must have a clearly-focused aim in the ring. But an undisciplined fighter throws wild punches, never landing a blow on his opponent. An undisciplined believer suffers great defeats in his bout against sin. To the contrary, a believer must live with self-control in fighting against sin.
Paul is tough. He understands because he has lived a tough ministry.
Down the road I’ll share more about David, but for now, it’s sufficient to know that he lettered seven times in high school, and was all district six times including four in baseball. His college coach once stated he could play any position better than the person in that position. You achieve much in secular and Christian life with hard work and self discipline.
May God bless you, and I hope you’re in worship Sunday. Amen.
