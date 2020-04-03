One of the reasons I loved to see Tiny Tim walk to the mound in baseball for my Little League Team was he was never afraid to pitch to the biggest strongest teams. He didn’t win every game but he won most all of them and was never intimidated while pitching. It was his strength.
I get frustrated with people playing games with the new Corona virus from China. Every day people are using fear tactics to gain attention and frighten people with new fatal cases. So many things deserve our immediate attention more than this. We have come through problems much worse than this and we will see many more in our lifetimes. People my age need to be more cautious because our resistance to disease is lower than younger people. If you have a problem that lowers your immunity, be more careful.
Many people with deep seated fears are paranoid, and the press and political radicals seem to try to stoke fear and use it as a propaganda tool and point blame to the other party.
Still, the news pales beside the original “fear not” spoken by an angel at the empty tomb 2,000 years ago, “The angel said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.’”(Matt 28;5,6)
That’s why Paul could write that we have not received a spirit that makes us a slave of fear. On a logical basis, why would anyone who truly believes in the resurrection of Christ fear anything?
Death has been defeated.
The worst that the world can throw at us cannot destroy us. Christ is alive. Just as important, through the power of the Holy Spirit, Christ is with us encouraging us, telling us that we matter to God, helping us confront every obstacle. The most complete victory that we can win over fear is to walk hand in hand with Christ.
A story is told of a small boy who had to walk each evening past a dark, spooky house.
Some adults sought to give him courage. One handed him a good luck charm to ward off the ghosts. Another had a light put on the dreaded corner. Still another said earnestly, “It is sinful to be afraid. Trust God and be brave!”
The advice was well-meant, but not very helpful. Then someone said with compassion, “I know what it is to be afraid. I will walk with you past the house.” He did nothing to remove the fear except to lift it from the child’s shoulders and place it on his own.
That is what Christ wants to do for us. Trust him. No matter what your problem, you’re not alone. Christ is there. When you’re called to deal with the pressures of the workplace and you doubt your ability to cope, there is an Encourager there beside you who wants you to know you matter. Walk with confidence. “Do not fear, only believe.”
“For you did not receive a spirit that makes you a slave again to fear, but you received the Spirit of sonship. And by him we cry, ‘Abba, Father.’ The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children.” Rom 8; 15,16
Speak these words over the cause of your fear. God is our hiding place. For David, this meant sitting in a cave praying trained warriors bypassed his route. For us, it’s more like sitting in our car on lunch break praying that God removes our fear. It absolutely works. We weren’t redeemed only to limp through life riddled with fear and anxiety. God can only be our rock if we let him. Trust him to deliver you from every fear coming against the truth not only in his ability, but his desire to deliver you.
Fear has no place in the heart or mind of a believer. Ask God to increase your trust and faith in his willingness and ability to deliver you completely from fear and anxiety. Ask for a deeper revelation of his love, and watch how powerfully He moves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.