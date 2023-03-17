It’s that time of year again. Time for spring cleaning.
Do you do spring cleaning at your house? Spring cleaning is different than your everyday cleaning. It’s a deeper, more thorough cleaning. Spring cleaning means organizing the closets and drawers. It means completely cleaning out the garage or the freezer. It means dusting every nook and cranny of the house.
The amount of effort needed in spring cleaning, however, is directly proportionate to the effort you put into your everyday cleaning. If you’re the type of person who regularly puts things away, dusts and vacuums, and keeps the house relatively organized, spring cleaning isn’t so bad.
But if you let things pile up throughout the year, if you don’t stay on top of it, the mess can get out of hand pretty quickly. If you’ve ever seen the TV show “Hoarders,” you know what I am talking about. In those extreme cases, professional cleaning crews have to be brought in. It often takes them days and even weeks to throw out the garbage, scrub everything down, and bring order to the chaos.
Right now, we are in the season of the Christian church year called “Lent.” Every year in spring, Christians around the world take the six weeks before Easter to follow Jesus on his road to the cross. The season of Lent is a time to repent and reflect.
The season of Lent is an opportunity to do some spring cleaning.
To be clear, you cannot do the cleaning. The stain of sin is too ingrained in us. We have let the filth and dung of sin into every nook and cranny of our hearts and minds. Thankfully, Jesus walked that road to the cross to wash us clean.
According to Greek mythology, the great hero Hercules was famously given 12 seemingly impossible labors to carry out. One of those labors was to clean the Augean Stables, which housed 1,000 head of cattle and hadn’t been cleaned in 30 years. You can imagine the manure and filth which had accumulated in three decades.
And Hercules had one day to finish the job.
So Hercules threw giant boulders into two nearby rivers, rerouting them temporarily so they flowed directly through the stables. The roaring waters blasted out the manure and power-washed every last inch of the stables.
God did the same with the filth and dung in our hearts and minds. We have been washed clean by the river of Jesus’ blood and the powerful waters of Holy Baptism. Because Jesus walked that road to the cross for you, you are forgiven completely and forever. You are washed clean of all your sins. That is the promise of your Baptism.
Knowing that, make the most of this Lenten season by doing some spring cleaning. Take time over the next few weeks to work on yourself and the sins with which you struggle. Ask God to forgive you. Take time to marvel at his amazing sacrifice and how he has washed you clean.
But don’t wait until Lent each year to do one big spring cleaning. Don’t let the grime and dirt build up throughout the year until it makes your life and heart a stable overflowing with filth and dung. Take time every day to work on yourself and the sins with which you struggle. Take time every day to ask God to forgive you. Take time every day to be amazed at what your Savior sacrificed and suffered to wash you clean.