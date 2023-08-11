A parishioner of mine would call, usually on a weekly basis, to talk. Telephone assurance, listening and prayer is a ministry.
We did it before the pandemic necessitated such things. Oh, we would see each other every Sunday for worship and Bible study, but sometimes a person needs the opportunity to vent, as well as guidance.
She had a husband, a child, business responsibilities and aging parents dealing with more health issues. She always had a smile in public and every time you’d engage her in conversations.
If our phone calls lasted 15 minutes, I knew it was a good week for her. But if it was more than that, it was stressful and difficult.
With a variety demands upon our time, energy and mental and physical faculties, it can sometimes become overwhelming. How do I do my work, give attention and care to family members, participate in church, stay involved in the larger community?
These are all important aspects of our lives. But it’s also important to take care of ourselves. I’m not talking about a selfish kind of focus. One of the cautions I share with folks, especially those who have responsibility for a family person who is ill, experiencing memory issues, recovering from surgery, or demanding, it’s important to take care of yourself. If we don’t take time for ourselves — feed our souls (the importance of church, the Word, Sacrament, prayer and fellowship), eat well, exercise (at least walk), get the needed rest, do something you enjoy (read, fish, sit under a tree with a glass of “tea,” or do absolutely nothing)—it’s really difficult to take care of that other person. And it can also take a toll on other relationships.
Friends of mine came to a point where their parents really needed to be in some sort of care facility. The children were located in different cities than the parents and some of them still worked full time.
And if your parents happen to get up in their 80’s, 90’s and beyond, you, the adult child or your spouse, is also getting older and may experience the beginning of your own health issues.
It is a difficult transition for people going from independent living in their own home to a place where they are dependent upon caregivers. Privacy becomes somewhat limited with custodians coming into their new room to clean, and nurses checking their vitals and giving out medications.
This elderly couple was blessed with children who regularly visited before the days of nursing home care, and all the while when their parents resided at the nursing home.
Unfortunately, this is not always the case for the elderly or less able. Through the years, the children sought to “honor father and mother” as Scripture commands. As our folks get older and less able, the roles get reversed. Our parents cared for us in a variety of ways beginning at our birth, and through the years guiding us and raising us up to be responsible adults capable of making our decisions, to be participating citizens in the life of our nation, bringing us to church and Sunday school so we would have a rock-solid foundation for faith and life. But there comes a time, when it is the children who become the caretakers, the encouragers, and sometimes that isn’t easy. Well, it wasn’t always easy for our parents to do the task of parenting.
Some look at this reversal of roles as a privilege, and others as a tremendous burden. Perhaps, it is both. It can be demanding and even overwhelming. One of the things I’ve noticed among families, many times one of the children is chosen by the parent(s) to do the things for them that are necessary. And sometimes, a child steps up and takes it on. Of course, if you’re an only child, you’re the one.
This is simply one instance, one relationship, in which Scripture can be instructive about what to do —”love one another, pray for one another, forgive one another, encourage one another, bear one another’s burdens.” And unfortunately, as we try to find balance, with all demands upon our lives, imposed or freely embraced, balance can be challenging and the things in our lives can become exhausting and overwhelming. One of the dangers for us as human beings, is if we allow negativity to take over. Anger, resentment and such. The pandemic certainly impacted people and the impact lingers, with some becoming kinder, more compassionate, loving and caring, but for others, testy, impatient, judgmental, sharp, negative.
When there is stress in our lives, and in the absence of healthy ways to deal with it, we may find ourselves vulnerable to the negative. Now there are some folks who by their very nature, moan, groan, complain and whatever else you want to include in the list.
For some, misery loves company. And we must be cautious not be drawn into it. In our world, we are exposed to so much negativity — through televisions’ news programs, stories in news publications, social media and our personal experience. St. Paul writes in his letter to Christians at Philippi about his discovery of dealing with what all is going on around him and in his life, jailed and facing the possibility of death. Jesus Christ is the answer. “In any and all circumstances I have learned the secret of being well-fed and of going hungry, of having plenty and of being in need. I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” He doesn’t allow the negative to take offer or to infect his heart, and instead embraces the joy that is his as a gift of God, in spite of the circumstances of life.
A friend of mine who worked in agriculture would say, “Nature abhors a vacuum.” In other words, if you don’t have something good planted in an area, don’t be surprised if the weeds take over. If we allow the negative — anger, resentment, meanness, bitterness and such — to invade and take over, there is no room for the positive, the good, for love and forgiveness. Scripture reminds us, “Give no place to the enemy.” Don’t give up! Don’t give in! Don’t give out! Take in that which is good for the body, mind and soul.