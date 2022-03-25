Edna's First Pentecostal Church has come a long way since its humble origins in a La Ward revival tent about 70 years ago.
Now, the church and its growing congregation is settling down in a recently completed sanctuary and has plans expand even further. With that major construction project behind them, the church is now looking to another — the conversion of its former sanctuary into an expansion for its Christian school, said Rev. Darrell Clark on Thursday.
The church also recently added a gymnasium, soccer field, softball diamond and walking track.
"It has been my vision for a long time," said Clark. "And the folks are behind it."
Completed in December, the new sanctuary took two years and plenty of donations to complete.
In 2015, a businessman gifted his restaurant to the church, which then sold the business. That sale enabled the church to begin working on the new sanctuary, said Darin Kazmir, church member, in an email.
After breaking ground in 2017, parishioners skilled in contracting, construction and other necessary skills donated their work to bring the vision to fruition.
Clark, a former electric contractor, donated his skills and labor as well, and with the help of parishioners, they completed the church's entire electrical system.
Parishioners, Clark said, not only gave what they could but also "gave beyond that."
Those donations were vital, and so is the church they helped build, he said.
The previous sanctuary had served the church since 1968 and despite being in good repair, the 100-member congregation had simply grown too large for it.
Despite a commonly held misconception, Pentecostalism is not a denomination of Christianity. It's a movement based on an experience, he said.
The first Pentecostals trace their origins to the first weeks after Jesus' death. In fact, the term Pentecost is derived from the 50 days that passed after the crucifixion. On the 50th day, the Holy Spirit descended upon the apostles during the Feast of Weeks, a Jewish holiday.
That moment is described in the second chapter of Acts.
And the Holy Spirit is alive and well within the Edna church's congregation, Clark said.
"The Pentacost is pretty active," Clark said. "We need room for activities and music and worship."
With services, meetings and other events scheduled throughout the week, the church has plenty of need for the new facilities.
"There’s people (here) every day," Clark said. "Everybody comes in once a day to pray."
Chief among the improvement projects at the church is the transformation of the old sanctuary into a new school expansion for Edna Christian Academy, which has a national accreditation.
So far, the school has about 24 students, who are now housed in the fellowship hall.
The new school should be able to fit about 60 students. An open house is scheduled for April 7 to allow prospective students and their parents a chance to get an inside view. The event will also allow students to register.
