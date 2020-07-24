Like a lot of us, I pay pretty close attention to my diet and exercise habits but wouldn’t mind losing a few extra pounds.
So I asked advice from a friend who’s training for the Boston Marathon. He’s genuinely one of the kindest and most considerate men I know.
He encouraged me to begin running again. Then he said, “right now you’re kind of fat, so just walk a couple of miles” And he continued, “you’re also old, so bring your body along a little slower.”
When I got home, my wife asked me how our conversation went. I told her that he said I was old and fat. She got a good laugh but knew what kind of guy my friend was.
And I appreciated that he was honest to the truth because he wanted to help me live better.
Ephesians 4 says that God gave ministry gifts to help us live better, too. They are leaders that mature us so that we live strong, stable and successful Christian lives.
Elijah was an incredible leader who spoke truth with conviction and clarity to many Israelite Kings, including Ahab who was married to the infamous, Jezebel.
These Kings didn’t listen and learn well and the people ended up paying for it.
But Elijah continued to call people back to obedience to God. What can we learn from the leadership of Elijah?
1. Obedient leaders sell out to truth
Now Elijah the Tishbite, from Tishbe in Gilead. 1 Kings 17:1
Elijiah wasn’t’ even from Israel proper. He would have been considered a nobody from nowhere. But he wasn’t in it to impress people but to impart what could bring repentance and blessing. My father-in-law used to say, “I am going to preach the truth no matter who it separates me from or identifies me with.”
Effective spiritual leaders care about God’s purposes more than being popular.
2. Obedient Leaders Speak God’s Truth
Elijah the Tishbite, of the inhabitants of Gilead, said to Ahab, “As the Lord God of Israel lives…1 Kings 17:1
Elijah said what God wanted said. His goal was not to speak what the people wanted to hear but what they needed to hear.
The scripture warns leaders about being people who tickle the ears instead of speaking truth with clarity and conviction that brings transformation.
3. Obedient Leaders Stand for truth
. . . Elijah the Tishbite . . . said to Ahab, “As the Lord God of Israel lives, before whom I stand, there shall not be dew nor rain these years, except at my word,” 1 Kings 17:1.
Again Elijah challenged culture instead of seeking it’s affirmation.
Elijah knew Baal, the god of the clouds was not the true God that could bring rain and blessing on their lives.
He was making it clear that it was only the True God that could bring blessing.
We need to be people of courage who sell out, speak up and stand for what we know is true and right.
Just look at how falsehood has destroyed life around you. God needs us at our best!
