Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Proverbs 10:22 “The blessing of the Lord, it maketh rich.”
Today, I have been trying to decide if I am just simple or if I am just simply content. Either way, I’m happy with what I’ve got.
Lately I’ve visited a friend that has a three-story, beachfront condominium. I couldn’t help but compare it to my little beach world that I inhabit out of habit. I think I have it better. Of course, I’m simple.
If I could write a brochure advertising my place on the beach, it would say:
Beachfront property, time-share, (it depends on who gets there first and claims it.) Central heat (from April-October), central air (always from the North), Indirectlighting (when it’s partly cloudy), Good water supply (as far as the eye can see). Strobe lighting and central sound system (during summer storms and winter northers).
Comes completely furnished (rusted lawn chair and shrimp-stained ice chest). Many extras including the perfect view of the rising and setting sun (if one is willing to turn their chair around). See to appreciate.
If I won the million-dollar lottery, I still would go down to my same spot on the beach, sit in my same rusted lawn chair, use the same reel until it stopped screaming and totally died, and enjoy my wonderful world while wondering how I was going to spend all of that money?
Simple or simply content?
Dear Lord, I am looking forward to Your promises of tomorrow but not overlooking Your blessings of today.
Thanks, Lord.
