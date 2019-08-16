Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles for a year.
"And Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues and preaching the gospel of the kingdom and healing every sickness and every disease among the people." – Matthew 9:35
As teachers, students and administrators are preparing for the beginning of a new school year, I am once again missing teaching and counseling.
As I sit here next to the ocean waiting for a fish to bite, I think of all of the wonderful beginnings of school years I have in my memory bank.
What I can do is pray for this school year to be one of the best ones ever.
I pray, Lord, that the teachers will go into their classrooms refreshed and ready for their excited students.
I pray that the students will come with an open mind and ready to learn.
I especially pray for my 5-year-old great-grandson, Joseph, that he will have the first of many awesome school years.
I pray that the principals and school leaders will be caring people who will lead in a positive direction.
And I pray, Lord, that You will be with each of us as this new school year begins.
Dear Lord, You can do what the Scripture says because you are God. We are not God, so we need You to help us to be like You as much as we can be. Thank You, Lord, for being our master teacher.
If you would like to buy the book "Oceans for Emotions, Vol. 3" for $10, please call the Victoria Advocate at 361-575-1451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.